Introductory Prices Of Skoda Kylaq Now Applicable Till End Of April 2025

The Kylaq is available in four variants: Classic, Signature, Signature Plus and Prestige; which range between Rs 7.89 lakh and Rs 14.40 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Skoda Kylaq was launched as the Czech carmaker’s most affordable SUV offering in India, priced between Rs 7.89 lakh and Rs 14.40 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). Even though it was launched 4 months back, precisely in December 2024, Skoda has decided to not hike its price till April 30, 2025. Previously, Skoda said introductory prices will be applicable till the Kylaq achieves 33,333 bookings.

Let us take a look at everything the Czech carmaker offers with the Skoda Kylaq:

Exterior

The Skoda Kylaq comes with a timeless design with the black iconic Skoda “Butterfly” grille and the dual-pod LED headlights and brow-shaped LED DRLs make it look more contemporary. The mid portion of the front bumper is finished in black to give the sub-4m SUV a rugged appeal.

In profile, it gets 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, black roof rails and a black body cladding that gives it a contrasting look. While it does not get connected LED tail lights like modern day cars, the wraparound tail lights are joined by a black strip with Skoda lettering on it. The rear bumper is black and features a faux silver skid plate.

Interior, Features And Safety

Inside, the Skoda Kylaq comes with a layered dashboard design finished in a black and grey theme. It features two digital screens, a 2-spoke steering wheel and large AC vents that have chrome surrounds. It gets a black seat upholstery and all the seats feature adjustable headrests and 3-point seatbelts.

The Skoda Kylaq comes with a lot of features including a 10.1-inch touchscreen, an 8-inch digital driver’s display and a 6-speaker sound system. It is also equipped with auto AC, a single-pane sunroof, a wireless phone charger and 6-way electrically adjustable front seats with ventilation function.

In terms of safety, the Kylaq has 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), traction control and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It also has a rear parking camera with sensors, and a rear defogger. The Skoda Kylaq has secured a 5-star crash safety rating from Bharat NCAP.

Powertrain Options

The Skoda Kylaq comes with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine from the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS Torque 178 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT* Fuel Efficiency 19.68 kmpl (MT) / 19.05 kmpl (AT)

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

Price And Rivals

The Skoda Kylaq is priced between Rs 7.89 lakh and Rs 14.40 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India) and it rivals the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite and also the Kia Syros.

