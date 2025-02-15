Car News That Mattered This Week (February 10-14): Updates On Upcoming Cars, Bookings, And More

Last week, Mahindra opened its order books for XEV 9e and BE 6, while Brezza got a significant update to its safety net

We received a bunch of updates last week about the upcoming models from Mahindra and Volvo. In the same week, upcoming cars from Maruti and BYD reached dealerships, while we got more updates about the MG’s premium ‘Select’ dealerships. Let’s take a look at all the important highlights of the week.

Mahindra XEV 9e And BE 6 Bookings Open

Mahindra has now opened its order books for the recently launched XEV 9e and BE 6 electric SUVs. In the related news, the automaker also bagged a significant number of bookings for both EVs combined.

Maruti e Vitara Reached Dealerships

The Maruti e Vitara, which is set to become the first all-electric offering from the automaker, arrived at showrooms, ahead of its launch. Some Maruti Nexa dealerships are already accepting offline orders for the e Vitara.

BYD Sealion 7 Reached Dealerships

BYD is all set to announce the prices for the Sealion 7 in the coming days. Ahead of its launch, the units also reached showrooms and customers can now check out the electric SUV in person. Note that the Sealion 7 will be the fourth offering from BYD in India.

MG Appoints 12 Partners For ‘Select’ Dealerships

MG appointed 12 partners to establish its Premium ‘MG Select’ dealerships across India. As part of the initial phase, the brand introduced a plan to set up showrooms in multiple cities. MG Cyberster and MG M9 are the first two offerings which will be retailed via MG Select dealerships in India.

Maruti Brezza Gets 6 Airbags As Standard

Following the price hike, the automaker updated the safety net of the Maruti Brezza. Maruti’s subcompact SUV now gets 6 airbags as standard. Earlier, the Maruti Brezza got 6 airbags only in its top-spec ZXI+ variant.

Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup Spied Testing

Last week, the Mahindra’s pickup was spied testing in Himachal Pradesh, showing similarities to the regular Scorpio N. Revealed as the Global Pik Up concept in 2023, it could go on sale by 2026.

Tata Curvv EV Is The Official Car For WPL 2025

The Tata Curvv EV was announced as the official car for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025. It will be showcased at the official car of the WPL 2025 podium, till March 15, 2025. Tata continues its role as the title sponsor of the WPL.

