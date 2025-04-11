Watch Video: Which Variant Of The Mahindra XEV 9e Should You Buy?

The Mahindra XEV 9e is being offered in four variants: Pack One, Pack Two, Pack Three Select and Pack Three

The Mahindra XEV 9e is the most premium EV from the carmaker, prices of which range between Rs 21.90 lakh to Rs 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It is being offered in four trims – Pack One, Pack Two, Pack Three Select and Pack Three – all of which are feature-loaded to the brim considering their asking price. Some feature highlights include a triple screen layout on the dashboard, an augmented reality (AR) based head-up display (HUD) and an auto park assistant.

Not only is the XEV 9e feature loaded, but it also features two of the largest battery packs in the segment – a 59 kWh and a 79 kWh unit – both of which have a claimed range of over 500 km. With so many variants and battery pack options available, choosing the right one can get a bit confusing.

In the latest video on the CarDekho YouTube channel, we have detailed the variant-wise features and their prices so that it gets easier for you to choose one amongst the many. However, before we get into the details of the variants, we first talk about the variant-wise colour option availability and the battery pack choices, so that you can decide upon this before moving on to the features, which we have explained here:

Mahindra XEV 9e: Variant-wise Prices

Variant Battery Pack Option Prices Pack One 59 kWh Rs 21.90 lakh Pack Two 59 kWh Rs 24.90 lakh Pack Three Select 59 kWh Rs 27.90 lakh Pack Three 79 kWh Rs 30.50 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Do note that these prices do not include the charger cost, which costs up to Rs 75,000 over the variant price depending on the charger you pick. That said, it gets a 7.3 kWh AC and an 11.2 kWh AC fast charger option.

Mahindra XEV 9e: Battery Pack And Electric Motor Specifications

As mentioned earlier, the Mahindra XEV 9e is being offered with two battery pack options, the details of which are as follows:

Battery Pack 59 kWh 79 kWh No. Of Electric Motor 1 1 Power 231 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm Claimed Range 542 km 646 km Drivetrain Rear-wheel-drive (RWD)

Mahindra XEV 9e: Features And Safety

The Mahindra XEV 9e comes with three 12.3-inch displays (one for the touchscreen, digital driver’s display and a passenger display), dual-zone AC, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated and powered front seats, wireless phone charger and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

The safety suite includes up to 7 airbags, an electronic parking brake, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an auto park assist and a 360-degree camera. It also offers a Level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) with features like forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking.

Mahindra XEV 9e: Rivals

The Mahindra XEV 9e locks horns with the BYD Atto 3 and will also rival the upcoming Tata Harrier EV.

