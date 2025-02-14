The Tata Curvv EV Is The Official Car Of Tata WPL 2025

The Curvv EV will be showcased as the official car of the WPL 2025, starting from today till March 15, 2025

The Tata Curvv EV has been announced as the official car for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025. This year too, Tata continues its role as the title sponsor of the WPL, which starts from today until March 15, 2025. In addition, Tata also supports the men’s version of the league, commonly known as the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Tata Cars In Cricketing Leagues

Tata Motors have maintained its cricket league partnership status by showcasing its cars as the official sponsors. Tata began the collaboration in 2018 with Nexon, followed by the Harrier and Altroz, Safari, and Punch into the previous IPL season. However, 2023 marked a significant shift in Tata's approach when it decided to put its EV product range at the forefront. The Tata Tiago EV took the center stage as the IPL’s official car during that year while the Safari’s Red Dark Edition represented the Women's Premier League. Last year, the Punch EV continued this transition, and now the Tata Curvv EV becomes the third EV to carry forward this legacy.

More About Tata Curvv EV

The Curvv EV stands out with its SUV-coupe design, featuring a closed-off grille, full-width LED DRL, sloping roofline, aerodynamic 18-inch alloys, and flush door handles. Its rear showcases connected LED tail lamps and a roof-mounted dual spoiler for a sporty look.

What Does Tata Curvv EV Offer?

The Curvv EV is packed with modern features like a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital driver display, connected car tech, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless charger, and a gesture-enabled powered tailgate.

Safety highlights include six airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control, parking sensors, and Level-2 ADAS with features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and lane change assist.

Tata Curvv EV: Powertrain Options

Tata offers the Curvv EV in two battery packs. Here are the specifications:

Battery Pack 45 kWh 55 kWh Power 150 PS 167 PS Torque 215 Nm 215 Nm Claimed Range 502 km 585 km Charging Time (DC 70 kW) 40 minutes (10% to 80%) 40 minutes (10% to 80%) Charging Time (AC 7.2 kW) 6.5 hours (10% to 100%) 8 hours (10% to 100%)

Tata Curvv EV: Rivals

The Curvv EV goes head-to-head with the MG ZS EV and will challenge upcoming models like the Hyundai Creta EV and Maruti Suzuki eVX.

