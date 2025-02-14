All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register
English | हिंदी

The Tata Curvv EV Is The Official Car Of Tata WPL 2025

Modified On Feb 14, 2025 09:59 PM By Yashika for Tata Curvv EV

  • 4.7K Views
  • Write a comment

The Curvv EV will be showcased as the official car of the WPL 2025, starting from today till March 15, 2025

Official Car of the Women's Premier League 2025

  • Tata Curvv EV announced as official car for Women Premier League (WPL) 2025, following last year's Punch EV.

  • It has features like a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car tech, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and wireless charger.

  • Safety net includes six airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control, parking sensors, and Level-2 ADAS.

  • The Curvv EV is offered with two battery pack options: 45 kWh and 55 kWh

  • It is priced between Rs 17.49 lakh and Rs 21.99 lakh. 

The Tata Curvv EV has been announced as the official car for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025. This year too, Tata continues its role as the title sponsor of the WPL, which starts from today until March 15, 2025. In addition, Tata also supports the men’s version of the league, commonly known as the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Tata Cars In Cricketing Leagues

Tata Motors have maintained its cricket league partnership status by showcasing its cars as the official sponsors. Tata began the collaboration in 2018 with Nexon, followed by the Harrier and Altroz, Safari, and Punch into the previous IPL season. However, 2023 marked a significant shift in Tata's approach when it decided to put its EV product range at the forefront. The Tata Tiago EV took the center stage as the IPL’s official car during that year while the Safari’s Red Dark Edition represented the Women's Premier League. Last year, the Punch EV continued this transition, and now the Tata Curvv EV becomes the third EV to carry forward this legacy.

More About Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

The Curvv EV stands out with its SUV-coupe design, featuring a closed-off grille, full-width LED DRL, sloping roofline, aerodynamic 18-inch alloys, and flush door handles. Its rear showcases connected LED tail lamps and a roof-mounted dual spoiler for a sporty look.

What Does Tata Curvv EV Offer?

Tata Curvv EV dashboard

The Curvv EV is packed with modern features like a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital driver display, connected car tech, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless charger, and a gesture-enabled powered tailgate. 

Safety highlights include six airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control, parking sensors, and Level-2 ADAS with features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and lane change assist.

Tata Curvv EV: Powertrain Options

Tata Curvv EV

Tata offers the Curvv EV in two battery packs. Here are the specifications:

Battery Pack

45 kWh

55 kWh

Power 

150 PS

167 PS

Torque

215 Nm

215 Nm

Claimed Range

502 km

585 km

Charging Time (DC 70 kW)

40 minutes (10% to 80%)

40 minutes (10% to 80%)

Charging Time (AC 7.2 kW)

6.5 hours (10% to 100%)

8 hours (10% to 100%)

Tata Curvv EV: Rivals

The Curvv EV goes head-to-head with the MG ZS EV and will challenge upcoming models like the Hyundai Creta EV and Maruti Suzuki eVX.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

Was this article helpful ?

Write your Comment on Tata Curvv EV

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
  • BYD Sealion 7
    BYD Sealion 7
    Rs.45 - 49 LakhEstimated Price
    Feb 2025: Expected Launch
  • Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs.10.50 LakhEstimated Price
    Sep 2025: Expected Launch
  • Nissan Patrol
    Nissan Patrol
    Rs.2 CrEstimated Price
    Oct 2025: Expected Launch
  • MG Majestor
    MG Majestor
    Rs.46 LakhEstimated Price
    Feb 2025: Expected Launch
  • Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV
    Rs.30 LakhEstimated Price
    Mar 2025: Expected Launch
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars

All Brands

View All Brands
Home
New Cars
News
The Tata Curvv EV Is The Official Car Of Tata WPL 2025
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience