Car News That Mattered This Week: Facelifted Audi Q7 Launched, Skoda Kodiaq Sold Out For 2022, Kia Carens Aims For 4-Star Safety Rating

Published On Feb 06, 2022 08:25 AM By Tarun for Kia Carens

This week, we have some important details about the upcoming Kia Carens, Toyota Hilux, facelifted Wagon R, and the 2022 MG ZS EV

This week, the government announced the Union Budget 2022 and announced a proposal for retro-fitted CNG kits for BS6 cars. Other than that, we got details regarding some upcoming launches.

Here’s everything you need to know from this week:

Audi Q7 Facelift Launched

The Audi Q7 finally makes a comeback in a facelifted avatar. It gets a refreshed interior and exterior with new features and a turbo-petrol engine.

Skoda Kodiaq Sold Out For 2022

Skoda has sold out the facelifted Kodiaq for this year and has also halted its bookings. The manufacturer allotted 1,200 units for the SUV which got booked in 20 days of launch. Meanwhile, Skoda recently announced a price hike for the Kodiaq.

Kia Carens Launch Date, Safety Rating And Fuel Economy

Kia has confirmed the launch of the Carens for February 15. Through a leaked document, we can now confirm that Kia is aiming for a four-safety rating of the Carens MPV.. Alongside, we also have the ARAI-claimed fuel economy and acceleration figures of the Carens.

Toyota Hilux Bookings Halted

Due to an overwhelming response from the buyers, Toyota has temporarily halted the bookings for the Hilux. The lifestyle pickup is set to go on sale this March and deliveries will further begin in April.

2022 MG ZS EV Revealed

MG has released the first official images of the facelifted ZS EV. The updated EV should be launched by the end of this month. It will get refreshed exterior and interior, new features, and possibly, a larger battery pack.

Facelifted Maruti Wagon R Incoming!

The tall-boy hatchback will get a mild facelift soon, possibly this month. Along with tweaked exterior and interior elements, the Wagon R could get more features.

Union Budget Highlights

The government recently announced the Union Budget 2022, which has a relief for the EV segment. The government will introduce a policy for battery-swapping service, which will encourage more EV buyers. Alongside, there are some other reliefs introduced as well. Here’s an article which tells you if the battery swapping technology makes sense or not.

Retro-fitted CNG Kits Coming On BS6 Cars Soon

The government has introduced a proposal to allow BS6 cars to be retro-fitted with CNG kits. This basically allows third-party CNG kits to be installed on regular petrol cars. ​​​​​​​

