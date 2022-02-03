HomeNew CarsNewsFacelifted Skoda Kodiaq Now Dearer By Rs 1 Lakh
English | हिंदी

Facelifted Skoda Kodiaq Now Dearer By Rs 1 Lakh

Published On Feb 03, 2022 01:13 PM By Rohit for Skoda Kodiaq

  • 12423 Views
  • Write a comment

The revised prices will be effective from April this year

Skoda Kodiaq

  • Skoda launched the facelifted Kodiaq on January 10.

  • New prices to apply to the second batch of the SUV.

  • The first batch was sold out within 24 hours.

  • Powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with a 7-speed DSG.

  • Currently priced from Rs 34.99 lakh to Rs 37.49 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

Skoda has hiked the facelifted Kodiaq's prices, and it'll be effective from April this year. Till then, the SUV will continue at its launch prices.

Take a look at the existing and revised prices:

Variant

Prices Valid Up to End Of March

New Prices Effective from April

Difference

Style

Rs 34.99 lakh

Rs 35.99 lakh

+Rs 1 lakh

SportLine

Rs 35.99 lakh

Rs 36.99 lakh

+Rs 1 lakh

Laurin & Klement

Rs 37.49 lakh

Rs 38.49 lakh

+Rs 1 lakh

Prices of the 7-seater Kodiaq have gone up uniformly by a lakh, and that’ll be applicable to bookings made in the second batch. The first batch was sold out within 24 hours of launch, with its waiting period going up to five months.

The Kodiaq is powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine rated at 190PS and 320Nm. It comes with a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic transmission), driving all the four wheels.

Skoda Kodiaq rear

Skoda’s full-size SUV faces competition from the Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4, MG Gloster, and Jeep’s upcoming three-row SUV.

Read More on : Kodiaq Automatic

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Skoda Kodiaq

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience