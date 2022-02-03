Facelifted Skoda Kodiaq Now Dearer By Rs 1 Lakh

Published On Feb 03, 2022 01:13 PM By Rohit for Skoda Kodiaq

The revised prices will be effective from April this year

Skoda launched the facelifted Kodiaq on January 10.

New prices to apply to the second batch of the SUV.

The first batch was sold out within 24 hours.

Powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with a 7-speed DSG.

Currently priced from Rs 34.99 lakh to Rs 37.49 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

Skoda has hiked the facelifted Kodiaq's prices, and it'll be effective from April this year. Till then, the SUV will continue at its launch prices.

Take a look at the existing and revised prices:

Variant Prices Valid Up to End Of March New Prices Effective from April Difference Style Rs 34.99 lakh Rs 35.99 lakh +Rs 1 lakh SportLine Rs 35.99 lakh Rs 36.99 lakh +Rs 1 lakh Laurin & Klement Rs 37.49 lakh Rs 38.49 lakh +Rs 1 lakh

Prices of the 7-seater Kodiaq have gone up uniformly by a lakh, and that’ll be applicable to bookings made in the second batch. The first batch was sold out within 24 hours of launch, with its waiting period going up to five months.

The Kodiaq is powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine rated at 190PS and 320Nm. It comes with a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic transmission), driving all the four wheels.

Skoda’s full-size SUV faces competition from the Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4, MG Gloster, and Jeep’s upcoming three-row SUV.

