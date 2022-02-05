Kia Carens To Go On Sale On February 15

Published On Feb 05, 2022 12:03 PM By Rohit for Kia Carens

The Carens is expected to be priced between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom)

Kia will offer the MPV in five trims: Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus.

Its bookings and series production is already underway.

To get the Seltos’ petrol and diesel engines with both manual and automatic options.

Its features list includes 64-colour ambient lighting, an air purifier, and ventilated front seats.

Rivals include the Maruti Ertiga, Hyundai Alcazar, and Tata Safari.

It’s now confirmed. Kia will launch the Carens in India on February 15. Bookings are already underway at Kia’s dealerships as well as on its website. The MPV’s series production has commenced at Kia’s Anantapur facility and it has reached dealerships.

The Carens will be sold in five trims: Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. Kia will offer it as both 6- and 7-seaters, with captain seats in the second row for the former. The 6-seater version will be limited to the top-spec Luxury Plus trim.

Kia will provide the MPV with the same engines as the Seltos: two petrol and a diesel. It will come with a 1.5-litre petrol (115PS/144Nm), a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol (140PS/242Nm), and a 1.5-litre diesel (115PS/250Nm). A 6-speed MT will be available as standard with all engines. While the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit will get an optional 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission), the 1.5-litre diesel will be paired with an optional 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Here’s a look at the variant-wise powertrain combo:

Variant 1.5-litre Petrol 1.4-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Premium Yes Yes (6MT) Yes (6MT) Prestige Yes Yes (6MT) Yes (6MT) Prestige Plus – Yes (6MT, 7DCT) Yes (6MT) Luxury – Yes (6MT) Yes (6MT) Luxury Plus – Yes (6MT, 7DCT) Yes (6MT, 6AT)

The Carens is equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto climate control, 64-colour ambient lighting, and a single-pane sunroof. It also gets an air purifier, ventilated front seats, one-touch electric tumble for the second row, a wireless phone charger, and a digitised driver’s display. Standard safety features include six airbags, electronic stability control, a tyre pressure monitor, and rear parking sensors. We also recently got our hands on a leaked document suggesting Kia is aiming for a minimum 4-star Global NCAP rating for the MPV.

We believe Kia will price the Carens from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). The MPV will take on the likes of the Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus, and Tata Safari. It will also go up against other MPVs like the Maruti Ertiga and XL6 and the Mahindra Marazzo.