Facelifted Audi Q7 Goes On Sale In India At Rs 80 Lakh

The flagship Audi SUV has been redesigned, and it packs more features and a new V6 turbo-petrol engine

Facelifted Audi Q7 available in Premium Plus and Technology variants.

Gets exterior design changes, including new LED lighting and bumpers.

Gets a new touchscreen infotainment, parking and steering assist, 360-degree camera, and an updated Virtual Cockpit.

Powered by 340PS 3-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid tech.

Gets Quattro (all-wheel drive), adaptive air suspension, and seven drive modes.

Audi has launched the facelifted Q7 SUV in India, priced from Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom India). Offline and online bookings are underway for a token of Rs 5 lakh.

The flagship SUV is available in a seven-seater configuration and two variants: Premium Plus and Technology.

Variants Price Premium Plus Rs 80 lakh Technology Rs 88.33 lakh

(all prices ex-showroom India)

We start with the design. The facelifted Q7 now sports a new grille with vertical slats, sleeker and sharper Matrix LED headlights, tri-arrow LED DRLs, and a restyled front bumper with a faux skid plate. The side profile is largely unchanged, except for the new 19-inch alloy wheels.

At the rear, there’s a new bumper with a faux skid plate and revised LED taillights with a chrome understrip. The classic dynamic turn indicators continue to be there. The Q7 is offered with five color options: Carrara White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue, Samurai Grey and Floret Silver.

The cabin has got a new dashboard with piano black and faux wood finishes, in line with the latest Audis. The interior can be had in two colors: Saiga Beige and Okapi Brown.

The Q7 features a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with the carmaker’s latest MMI software), a smaller 8.6-inch touchscreen display for the climate control, new 19-speaker Bang and Olufsen audio, four-zone climate control, powered front seats, electrically foldable third-row seats, an updated digital driver’s display (Virtual Cockpit), and a panoramic sunroof.

Safety is covered by eight airbags, lane departure warning with steering assist (new), and parking assist with a 360-degree camera (new).

The facelifted Q7’s most significant upgrade has to be the new 340PS/500Nm 3-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic. Top speed is electronically limited to 250kmph, and it can go from 0-100kmph in 5.9 seconds.

For improved driving comfort, the Q7 is equipped with Quattro (Audi-speak for AWD), an adaptive air suspension, and seven drive modes: Auto, Comfort, Dynamic, Efficiency, Off-Road, All-Road, and Individual.

The SUV comes with a standard two-year warranty and five-year roadside assistance support. These can be extended up to seven and 10 years, respectively.

The Audi Q7 continues to rival the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90, and BMW X5.

