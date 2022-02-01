Published On Feb 01, 2022 01:33 PM By Sonny

Until now, only BS4-compliant vehicles were cleared for retro-fitted CNG kits

MoRTH has issued a proposal to allow BS6 cars to be retro-fitted with CNG kits.

Until now, the law only allowed BS4 cars to get approval for retro-fitted CNG kits.

Rule change will allow car owners to get third-party CNG kits for their models.

It is a popular vehicle modification as it helps reduce running costs and has lower emissions than petrol or diesel.

The BS6 emission norms came into effect in April 2020. While carmakers have since launched models with factory-fitted CNG kits, the government will soon allow car owners to retrofit CNG kits to their BS6 models.

Since retro-fitted CNG kits count as a vehicle modification, it would require government approval to make the updated car road legal. Until now, only BS4 models were cleared for such a modification. The Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed to allow retro fitment of CNG and LPG kits as well as replacing diesel engines with CNG/LPG engines for BS6-compliant models weighing less than 3.5 tonnes. This rule change would allow third-party companies to fit CNG kits to just about any BS6 petrol car. The proposal also mentions that the clearance for these vehicles will be valid for a period of three years, and each renewal will be for the same period.

While a retro-fitted CNG kit may not be as neat as a factory-fitted CNG kit, it is a popular modification among car owners. Not only does it reduce running costs, as the alternative fuel is more affordable and more efficient, it is also cleaner with lower emission levels. It allows owners to have a CNG kit in cars that don’t get them from the factory, and especially in cases where the car is bought second-hand.

Meanwhile, Maruti is expected to roll out CNG variants for nearly all of its models in 2022, including the Baleno and Vitara Brezza. Tata joined the CNG fray quite recently with the launch of the cleaner fuel option on the Tiago and Tigor.

