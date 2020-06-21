Car News That Mattered: Tata JTP Twins, MG Hector Plus, Honda City vs Rivals, Mahindra Thar Diesel Automatic

Published On Jun 21, 2020 09:00 AM By Dhruv.A

Honda really hyped up the long-dormant sedan segment by revealing details of the forthcoming City

Tata JTP Twins Discontinued: Tata’s budget performance wing, the JTP, has been dissolved which means an end to the Tiago and Tigor JTP. But why did Tata take such a drastic step for a sub-brand that was less than two years old? What happens to the existing owners? All the answers here.

MG Hector Plus: If you’ve wanted the MG Hector Plus, here’s some good news. The first one has already rolled out of the manufacturer’s Halol facility and some might have even been dispatched to dealers. When is it going to launch and how much premium can you expect to pay for it?

Honda City vs Rivals: It was imperative to put the fifth-gen Honda City against its rivals as soon as the official details came out and that’s exactly what we’ve done comparing it with the rivals on basis of its specifications. Here’s which compact sedan comes out on top.

Mahindra Thar Diesel Automatic: The last-gen Mahindra Thar was going agricultural in terms of its functioning which kept a lot of buyers away. However, Mahindra is going to fix that with the forthcoming generation model that has been spotted with the thrum of a diesel engine and an automatic gear stick in the cabin. This is what it looks like.

Honda City Old vs New: The 2020 Honda City has undergone some massive changes as part of its generation update. It’s longer and wider but shorter than before which makes it look much sportier in comparison to its predecessor. What else has changed and how does it affect its useability?

Read More on : Mahindra Thar diesel