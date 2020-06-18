2020 Mahindra Thar Diesel Automatic Spied For The First Time!

Published On Jun 18, 2020 05:01 PM By Sonny for Mahindra Thar 2020

The new-gen Thar is expected to be launched by August 2020

Camouflaged test mule of the 2020 Thar spied again.

It will be offered with a turbo-petrol and diesel engine.

The diesel engine gets 4x4 drivetrain with the option of an automatic transmission.

It could get auto climate control, a touchscreen, a removable hard top and front-facing rear seats.

It will rival the likes of the upcoming Force Gurkha and Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

The next-gen Mahindra Thar is due to arrive by August 2020. A camouflaged test mule of the off-roader was spied testing yet again and this time, it featured a diesel-automatic drivetrain, a first for the Thar.

The diesel engine will be Mahindra’s tried-and-tested 2.2-litre unit that makes 140PS in the BS6 Scorpio. As you can clearly see, it has a low-range shifter next to the gear knob, suggesting it will also get the 4x4 drivetrain with the automatic gearbox. Apart from the diesel engine, Mahindra will also offer a petrol engine, again a first for the nameplate. The new petrol engine is expected to be the 2.0-litre turbocharged unit that was showcased at Auto Expo 2020 with a performance rating of 190PS.

The interiors of the test mule, covered in camouflage, were also spied. However, some key details were visible. It was seen to be equipped with what looked like automatic climate control, a large multi-information display in the instrument cluster, and steering-mounted controls. One of the controls on the new steering wheel suggest that the new Thar will be offered with cruise control. Another feature spied on the new-gen Thar is what appears to be a removable hard top roof like the Jeep Wrangler .

The 2020 Mahindra Thar will also get forward-facing rear seats for the first time along with a slew of safety updates like disc brakes on all wheels, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors. It will also get a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, which could also act as a display for the rear parking camera. Mahindra will offer the new Thar with a soft-top roof as well.

The 2020 Thar is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh. The new Thar will be aimed at the upcoming BS6 Force Gurkha along with a possible 5-door version of the Suzuki Jimny in the future.

