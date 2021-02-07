Car News That Mattered: Mahindra XUV300 Petrol AMT Launched, Thar Recalled, Citroen C5 Aircross Revealed, And More

Published On Feb 07, 2021 09:00 AM By Tarun for Tata New Safari

This week’s highlights focus on SUVs and the 2021 Union Budget

Mahindra XUV300 Petrol AMT Launched

Mahindra has finally introduced the XUV300 Petrol AMT to make it a complete package. It gets a 6-speed AMT, similar to the one seen on the diesel XUV300. The sub-compact SUV also brings some new features onboard. Here is everything you need to know.

Mahindra Thar Recalled

Mahindra has recalled 1,577 units of the Thar diesel. The company will inspect the units and rectify the fault, if any, at no extra cost. But the car needs to be kept at the service centre for a few days. Head here to know the exact reason for the recall.

Citroen C5 Aircross Revealed

Citroen is set to make its India debut. The company has revealed the India-spec C5 Aircross SUV ahead of its launch. All the details, including engine specs, features and variants, have been revealed. Bookings are expected to begin in March. Here’s all you need to know about the new rival to the Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass, Skoda Karoq, and the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan.

Tata Safari Launch Date Confirmed

Tata has finally given us a date for the Safari, and the prices will be revealed this month. Official bookings have begun already. You can also check out the car at your nearest dealership. Head here to know the launch date and other details.

Mahindra TUV300 Facelift To Be Called ‘Bolero Neo’

Looks like the TUV300 will get a new name as part of its facelift. During a commercial shoot, the boot was spied with the inscription ‘Bolero Neo’. It could also have some cosmetic upgrades and extra features. Head here to know more about it.

Budget 2021 Highlights For The Auto Sector

The Union Budget 2021, announced earlier this week, included two significant announcements concerning the auto industry. While one was regarding a long-overdue scrappage policy, the other was about increasing custom duties on certain imported parts. Here’s a detailed analysis of the highlights.

