Behold The India-Spec Citroen C5 Aircross SUV

Published On Feb 01, 2021 05:17 PM

French carmaker Citroen’s entry into the Indian market has been in the works for a few years now. Their debut offering was already confirmed to be the C5 Aircross premium SUV, and the locally-built India-spec version has now been unveiled.

The C5 Aircross SUV will only be provided with a 2.0-litre diesel engine. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic and has a performance rating of 177PS of power and 400Nm of torque. The claimed efficiency stands at 18.6kmpl, and it is worth noting that the model comes with the idle-engine stop-start feature too.

There doesn’t seem to be any difference in design between the global-spec C5 Aircross launched in 2018 and the India-spec model. There will be two trims on offer, Feel and Shine, with a few features separating them, like the panoramic sunroof and LED headlamps. The SUV gets stylish 18-inch two-tone diamond-cut alloys as standard. It will be available in four colours -- -- Pearl White, Cumulus Grey, Tijuca Blue, and Perla Nera Black. All non-black paint options will get the option of a dual-tone finish with the black roof.

Citroën has packed the C5 Aircross with plenty of gizmo to justify the premium pricing. It has an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

The cabin is provided with premium grey upholstery, power-adjustable driver’s seat, and modular rear seats (three-piece) which are individually adjustable and reclinable. All the seats have memory foam. Its top trim has a powered tailgate. Other features include lumbar support in the front seats, dual-zone auto AC, and cruise control with memory settings.

Safety is taken care of by six airbags, blind-spot monitoring assist, front and rear parking sensors, rear parking camera, ISOFIX anchorages, and an electronic parking brake. The SUV also gets different drive modes and traction modes, called ‘Grip Control’. It has five settings -- Standard, Snow, All-terrain (mud, damp grass, etc.), Sand and the last is to switch off traction control altogether. Citroën’s Park Assist function is claimed to offer automatic entry-and-exit guidance for bay and parallel parking. All these features are standard across the two trims.

The Citroën C5 Aircross will be launched in March, with prices ranging between Rs 28 lakh and Rs 30 lakh. It will be taking on the range-topping variants of the Jeep Compass, CompassTrailhawk, and upcoming models like the 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan. Where can you get the C5? The carmaker plans to have retail outlets in 10 cities, but as of now, there is only one showroom in Ahmedabad.