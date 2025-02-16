BYD Sealion 7 Launch Tomorrow, What To Expect?

Published On Feb 16, 2025 10:01 AM By Kartik for BYD Sealion 7

BYD is offering the Sealion 7 in two variants – Premium and Performance – with the only difference between the two being the powertrain

Bookings for the Sealion 7 have been ongoing since Auto Expo 2025.

Deliveries are set to start from March 7, 2025.

Key features include a rotating 15.6-inch touchscreen, a heads-up display, and a panoramic sunroof.

The safety suite includes 11 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, and ADAS.

It gets an 82.56 kWh battery pack with an NEDC claimed range of up to 567 km.

The Sealion 7’s price is expected to start from Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom).

The BYD Sealion 7 will be the latest offering by the Chinese carmaker in India and is set to be launched tomorrow. The premium electric vehicle will be offered in two variants – Premium and Performance – both of which are loaded with the same features. Bookings for the all-electric SUV are already underway with a token amount of Rs 70,000, with deliveries set to start from March 7, 2025.

Here is a quick overview of what BYD will offer with the Sealion 7.

BYD Sealion 7 Exterior

The Sealion 7’s fascia takes heavy inspiration from the Seal. It features a blanked-out grille, LED headlights that seem inspired by the Seal, and sharp cuts on the bumper, giving it an aggressive look.

The red brake calliper behind the dual-tone alloy wheels further adds to the overall aggressive look of the SUV. The roof tapers towards the back gives the Sealion 7 an SUV-coupe appearance. It also gets flush door handles that electronically pop out. BYD will offer the Sealion 7 in four exterior shades: Atlantis Grey, Cosmos Black, Aurora White, and Shark Grey.

Along with a roof-mounted spoiler, the Sealion 7 also gets a second lip-mounted spoiler. Other design aspects include wrap-around connected tail lamps and a chunky bumper.

BYD Sealion 7 Interior And Features

The Sealion 7’s layered dashboard gets a heated four-spoke steering wheel with audio and ADAS controls. The main highlight here is the large touchscreen infotainment system that takes up plenty of real estate. The lower centre console features the drive mode selector along with a wireless charger and two cupholders. The seats of the Sealion 7 are upholstered in pure leather.

In terms of features, the Sealion 7 gets ventilated front seats, a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen, and a 10.25-inch digital driver display. It also gets a panoramic sunroof, an 8-way powered driver seat, and dual-zone auto AC with rear vents. The safety suite of the Sealion 7 includes 11 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.

BYD Sealion 7 Powertrain

Variant Premium Performance Battery 82.56 kWh 82.56 kWh Power 313 PS 530 PS Torque 380 Nm 690 Nm Claimed range (NEDC) 567 km 542 km Drivetrain Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) All Wheel Drive (AWD)

While all variants of the Sealion 7 get the same battery pack, the Performance variant gets a dual-motor setup, which gives it more power at the cost of range.

BYD Sealion 7 Price And Rivals

The starting price of the BYD Sealion 7 is expected to be Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom). It will go against the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV 6.

