BYD Seal EV Expected Prices: Will It Be More Affordable Than Kia EV6 And Hyundai Ioniq 5?
Published On Mar 03, 2024 08:00 AM By Rohit for BYD Seal
The BYD Seal electric sedan will be offered with three powertrain options, launch slated for March 5
We got our first look at the BYD Seal electric sedan at the Auto Expo 2023. Now, after a little more than a year, the EV is slated to go on sale in India on March 5. Its bookings are already open since February 27 for Rs 1 lakh both online and at BYD’s dealerships. We already know the different variants and powertrains that will be on offer, including the variant-wise features.
If you are planning to buy the BYD EV, take a look at its expected prices here based on the information we have so far:
|
Variant
|
Expected Price (ex-showroom)
|
Dynamic Range
|
Rs 55 lakh
|
Premium Range
|
Rs 60 lakh
|
Performance
|
Rs 65 lakh
Disclaimer: These prices are estimates and may vary from the official ones that will be revealed on March 5.
Seal Electric Powertrain Details
BYD India will offer the Seal EV with a choice of three electric powertrains as mentioned below:
|
Specification
|
Dynamic Range
|
Premium Range
|
Performance
|
Battery Pack
|
61.4 kWh
|
82.5 kWh
|
82.5 kWh
|
No Of Electric Motor(s)
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
Power
|
204 PS
|
313 PS
|
560 PS
|
Torque
|
310 Nm
|
360 Nm
|
670 Nm
|
WLTC-Claimed Range
|
460 km
|
570 km
|
520 km
Both the entry-level and mid-spec Dynamic Range and Premium Range variants will be offered with a single motor, rear-wheel-drive (RWD) setup. On the other hand, the range-topping Performance variant will get a dual motor, all-wheel-drive (AWD) option.
The Seal can also be powered up from 30 to 80 percent in just 26 minutes using a DC fast charging of up to 150 kW.
Related: Exclusive: BYD Seal Variant-wise Features Revealed Ahead Of Launch
Features On Board
The BYD Seal has a rotating 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, heated and ventilated front seats, a panoramic glass roof, two wireless phone chargers, and an 8-way power adjustable driver seat with memory function.
Its safety net includes many airbags, a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seat anchors and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and auto emergency braking.
Rivals And Their Prices
|
BYD Seal (Expected)
|
Hyundai Ioniq 5
|
Volvo XC40 Recharge
|
Kia EV6
|
Rs 55 lakh to Rs 65 lakh
|
Rs 45.95 lakh
|
Rs 57.90 lakh
|
Rs 60.95 lakh to Rs 65.95 lakh
The reason why the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Volvo XC40 Recharge have an aggressive pricing is because they are locally assembled in India. On the other hand, the BYD Seal like the Kia EV6 will be sold here as a full-built import. It will still comfortably undercut the current premium electric sedan in India -- the BMW i4 -- which is priced above Rs 70 lakh.
All prices, ex-showroom pan-India
Read More on : Kia EV6 Automatic
1 out of 1 found this helpful