Published On Mar 03, 2024 08:00 AM By Rohit for BYD Seal

The BYD Seal electric sedan will be offered with three powertrain options, launch slated for March 5

We got our first look at the BYD Seal electric sedan at the Auto Expo 2023. Now, after a little more than a year, the EV is slated to go on sale in India on March 5. Its bookings are already open since February 27 for Rs 1 lakh both online and at BYD’s dealerships. We already know the different variants and powertrains that will be on offer, including the variant-wise features.

If you are planning to buy the BYD EV, take a look at its expected prices here based on the information we have so far:

Variant Expected Price (ex-showroom) Dynamic Range Rs 55 lakh Premium Range Rs 60 lakh Performance Rs 65 lakh

Disclaimer: These prices are estimates and may vary from the official ones that will be revealed on March 5.

Seal Electric Powertrain Details

BYD India will offer the Seal EV with a choice of three electric powertrains as mentioned below:

Specification Dynamic Range Premium Range Performance Battery Pack 61.4 kWh 82.5 kWh 82.5 kWh No Of Electric Motor(s) 1 1 2 Power 204 PS 313 PS 560 PS Torque 310 Nm 360 Nm 670 Nm WLTC-Claimed Range 460 km 570 km 520 km

Both the entry-level and mid-spec Dynamic Range and Premium Range variants will be offered with a single motor, rear-wheel-drive (RWD) setup. On the other hand, the range-topping Performance variant will get a dual motor, all-wheel-drive (AWD) option.

The Seal can also be powered up from 30 to 80 percent in just 26 minutes using a DC fast charging of up to 150 kW.

Related: Exclusive: BYD Seal Variant-wise Features Revealed Ahead Of Launch

Features On Board

The BYD Seal has a rotating 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, heated and ventilated front seats, a panoramic glass roof, two wireless phone chargers, and an 8-way power adjustable driver seat with memory function.

Its safety net includes many airbags, a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seat anchors and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and auto emergency braking.

Rivals And Their Prices

BYD Seal (Expected) Hyundai Ioniq 5 Volvo XC40 Recharge Kia EV6 Rs 55 lakh to Rs 65 lakh Rs 45.95 lakh Rs 57.90 lakh Rs 60.95 lakh to Rs 65.95 lakh

The reason why the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Volvo XC40 Recharge have an aggressive pricing is because they are locally assembled in India. On the other hand, the BYD Seal like the Kia EV6 will be sold here as a full-built import. It will still comfortably undercut the current premium electric sedan in India -- the BMW i4 -- which is priced above Rs 70 lakh.

All prices, ex-showroom pan-India

Read More on : Kia EV6 Automatic