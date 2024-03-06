Modified On Mar 06, 2024 05:41 PM By Shreyash for BYD Seal

The Seal electric sedan, which comes in three broad variants, offers a claimed driving range of 650 km

BYD offers the Seal electric sedan in three variants: Dynamic Range, Premium Range, and Performance.

It comes with two battery pack options – 61.44 kWh and 82.56 kWh.

The Seal also gets the choices of both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) options.

It gets features like a 15.6-inch rotational touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and ventilated and heated front seats.

Gets 9 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The BYD Seal marks the third offering from the Chinese EV maker in India, following the e6 MPV and Atto 3 SUV. Today, BYD has announced this premium electric sedan has already received200 bookings since reservations began at the end of February 2024.

Commenting on response from customers in India, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, senior vice president, electric passenger vehicle business, BYD India, said: “We are overwhelmed by the incredible response from customers in India. This demonstrates the growing appetite for luxurious and high-performance electric vehicles in India. We are committed to meeting the increasing demand for electric mobility and providing our customers with an unparalleled driving experience through our innovative and cutting-edge technologies in the BYD Seal. With our range of MPV, SUV and Sedan, today we aim to provide customers complete access to our portfolio here in India."

More About BYD Seal

The BYD Seal is available in three powertrain options, and their specifications have been detailed below:

Specifications Dynamic Range Premium Range Performance Battery Pack 61.44 kWh 82.56 kWh 82.56 kWh Drive Type RWD RWD AWD Power 204 PS 313 PS 530 PS Torque 310 Nm 360 Nm 670 Nm Claimed Range 510 km 650 km 580 km

Charging Options

You can top up the BYD Seal using three charging options, as mentioned below:

Variants Dynamic Range Premium Range Performance Battery Pack 61.44 kWh 82.56 kWh 82.56 kWh 7 kW AC Charger ✅ ✅ ✅ 110 kW DC Fast Charger ✅ ❌ ❌ 150 kW DC Fast Charger ❌ ✅ ✅

Features & Safety

The BYD Seal comes loaded with amenities like a rotating 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and ventilated and heated front seats. It also gets an 8-way powered driver's seat with memory function, a Dynaudio sound 12-speaker sound system, dual-zone climate control, and a panoramic glass roof.

Safety features include 9 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and auto emergency braking.

Price Range & Rivals

The BYD Seal is priced between Rs 41 lakh and Rs 53 lakh (ex-showroom pan India). It rivals the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, and it can also be regarded as an alternative to the Volvo XC40 Recharge and BMW i4.

