Buy Or Hold: Wait For Hyundai Alcazar Or Go For Its Rivals?

Modified On Jun 16, 2021 10:15 AM By Sonny for Hyundai Alcazar

If you’ve been waiting to buy a new three-row SUV for under Rs 20 lakh, you can add Hyundai to your list of options

It’s a relatively new trend in the Indian automotive space for carmakers to offer three-row iterations of their popular five-seater SUVs. Now, Hyundai is entering the fray with the Creta-based Alcazar which will be offered as a six seater with captain seats as well as a seven seater. It will take on the Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus which also offer similar seating arrangements with a panoramic sunroof option. So let’s find out if you should wait for the Alcazar or go for one of its readily available rivals.

Model Price Range Hyundai Alcazar Rs 13 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (expected) MG Hector Plus Rs 13.63 lakh to Rs 19.60 lakh Tata Safari Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 21.81 lakh Mahindra XUV700 Rs 15 lakh to Rs 22 lakh (expected)

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

MG Hector Plus: BUY for a feature-laden offering for relatively good value

The three-row MG offering gets the choice of petrol and diesel engines. It’s also the only one to offer mild-hybrid tech with the petrol engine. Automatic transmission is only available with the non-hybrid petrol powertrain. It gets two options: CVT and 6-speed dual-clutch. It is equipped with comforts such as ventilated front seats, leatherette upholstery, a 10.4-inch vertically oriented touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology, and a panoramic sunroof. The Hector Plus also gets power-adjustable front seats (non-hybrid variants), a 360-degree parking camera, and a powered tailgate.

Tata Safari: BUY for a powerful diesel-automatic and spacious cabin

The reborn Tata Safari SUV is a diesel-only offering, with the 2.0-litre engine making 170PS and 350Nm, with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. This does increase the entry-level and top-end prices as compared to its MG rival. While not as tech-laden as some, it is fairly well equipped in terms of comfort. It gets leatherette upholstery, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, and an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Hyundai Alcazar: WAIT for a premium cabin and refined petrol powertrain

Hyundai is entering the three-row SUV segment with the Alcazar in June 2021. It will be available with 2.0-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines, both with 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options. The petrol unit is the same as the one in the more premium Tucson. It offers 159PS and 191Nm, while the 115PS/250Nm diesel engine is shared with the Creta. The Alcazar’s cabin gets a 10.25-inch infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, power-adjustable driver’s seat, built-in air purifier, a Bose sound system, and 64-colour ambient lighting.

Pre-bookings for the Alcazar are already open for a token deposit of Rs 25,000 with the launch slated for June 18. If you’re willing to wait a while to buy a new three-row SUV in this price range, there’s another one coming soon after...

Mahindra XUV700: Wait for a feature-rich cabin experience, segment-first safety tech, powerful petrol and diesel powertrains with an all-wheel-drive option

The spiritual successor to the XUV500, the XUV700

has been spied testing numerous times. It’s expected to be launched by August 2021. The details that have been spotted so far include a connected screen setup for the touchscreen infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. It is also likely to be equipped with some segment-first advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), such as autonomous emergency braking and lane keep assist. Other expected features include a 360-degree parking camera, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof. The XUV700 should be offered with petrol and diesel engines, both with manual and automatic transmissions, and AWD (all-wheel-drive) variants as well.

Final Thoughts

While the MG Hector Plus already offers great value-for-money in this space, the Hyundai Alcazar, particularly the mid-range variants, could be positioned as more attractive offerings. The Korean brand also gets the advantage of a wider network across India as compared to MG which could make a difference in terms of customer confidence at the time of purchase. Meanwhile, the upcoming XUV700 will be a serious contender in both the technology and performance department. While the Tata Safari’s feature list is not as extensive as the others, it still offers a strong package with its cabin, ride quality, and punchy diesel-automatic option.