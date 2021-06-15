Hyundai Alcazar: 5 Things We Learned After Driving It

Modified On Jun 15, 2021 12:31 PM By Nabeel for Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar takes the Creta’s proven family friendly formula and adds more space and practicality to it. However…

The Hyundai Creta is probably the most well-known SUV in the country. Not only does it sell in large numbers, it also big on aspirational value. Hyundai wants to up that aspirational value further by introducing the seven-seater (or six-seater) Alcazar. While it is a stretched Creta, the Alcazar is more premium as it offers more features, space and seats. And to my eyes, this might be an unpopular opinion, it looks better than the Creta as well. We got a chance to see it in the flesh and take it for a rather brief drive in Jaipur and here is what we learned about it.

#1 - It's definitely not the Creta

Don't get me wrong, it is based on the Creta’s platform. However, while ‘stretched’ cars like the Safari and Hector Plus suffer from an identity crisis, the Alcazar easily distinguishes itself from its sibling. The front grille, stretched side profile, larger wheels and redesigned rear means no one would be mistaking the Al for the Cr. They would immediately know it's the larger Creta, and not the Creta.

Fun fact about the wheelbase: not only is it the longest in the segment right now, beating rivals like the Safari and the Hector Plus , it is also the longest Hyundai could have stretched this platform. So they have not cut any corners in offering you as much space in the cabin as possible. To know more about the Alcazar’s looks, watch our First Look Video.

#2 - Clever second row

The added length in the design isn't in the bumpers. With a larger wheelbase, the second row door is now much longer, making for a comfortable ingress/egress. Then, Hyundai has played with the angle of the seat base of the middle row to offer you better headroom and comfort. Reclining the seats will offer a relaxed position to munch miles in.

And then, Hyundai is offering interesting elements like seat back trays with cup holders and tablet holders, window shades, a centre console with captain seats with an armrest, under armrest storage, cupholders and wireless charger. And of course, the panoramic sunroof. All of this makes for a very pleasant second row experience. The quality and experience of these features still remain to be seen. Check out our detailed coverage of the Alcazar here.

#3 - Premium features

Other than a new interior theme, the Alcazar also packs new features, The most impressive is the all-digital instrument cluster. Unlike the gimmicky one in the Creta with a rectangular display in the middle flanked by 3 analog dials, this new unit seems to be inspired from the Genesis G80, Hyundai’s luxury car cousin. It features two digital dials and an MID in the middle. The Alcazar also gets a 360 degree camera. Know more about the features here.

#4 - Super friendly petrol

The Alcazar will have two engine options - a 1.5-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre petrol. The diesel is well known from the Creta and Verna. The petrol is an evolution of the Elantra’s 2.0 litre engine and as a result is more refined and powerful. It starts up with barely any sound and settles into a super smooth idle. While it isn't the most punchy at low revs , the gear shifts, especially of the AT, are smooth and will not leave you wanting a manual. However, the motor revs smoothly and lets you build speeds easily . Despite the rising fuel prices, the heart does lean towards the Alcazar Petrol AT. To know more about the engine and performance, check out our first impressions review.

#5 - Smooth and silent

The ride quality of the Alcazar is easily one of its most impressive bits. Out of the two test mules we drove, one had a very comfortable ride quality. It absorbed bumps very well, keeping the occupants away from the harshness and the chatter of the surface. It felt stable over undulations, and did not feel bouncy. The second test mule however did not feel as plush. What was impressive though was the cabin insulation. The comfy ride qualit, the hushed cabin and more space make the Alcazar an ideal chauffeur driven SUV.

The Alcazar will launch on June 18 and the bookings are open. We will be taking the Alcazar for a detailed review soon, so stay tuned for a proper analysis.