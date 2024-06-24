Bollywood And Television Actress Saumya Tandon Buys A New Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Modified On Jun 25, 2024 11:12 AM By Rohit for Mercedes-Benz E-Class

The E-Class is available in three variants – E 200, E 220d and E 350d – priced between Rs 76.05 lakh and Rs 89.15 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India)

Bollywood and television actress Saumya Tandon has become the latest celebrity to acquire a Mercedes-Benz. However, unlike the recent trend of famous personalities choosing SUVs from the German luxury carmaker, she’s bought the Mercedes-Benz E-Class. The actor, most commonly known for her role in the movie Jab We Met, opted for the subtle Polar White shade on her luxury sedan.

More About The E-Class

The E-Class, Mercedes-Benz’ most popular model globally, is currently offered in the long-wheelbase (LWB) version in India. Mercedes-Benz sells the India-spec sedan in three variants – E 200, E 220d, and E 350d – priced between Rs 76.05 lakh and Rs 89.15 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). The new-gen E-Class LWB is expected to go on sale in India by the end of 2024.

Powertrains On Offer

While we do not know which powertrain Saumya has picked, Mercedes provides the E-Class with both petrol and diesel engine options, technical specifications of which are detailed below:

Specification 2-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-petrol 2-litre, 4-cylinder diesel 3-litre, 6-cylinder diesel Power 197 PS 200 PS 286 PS Torque 320 Nm 440 Nm 600 Nm Transmission 9-speed AT 9-speed AT 9-speed AT

The most powerful diesel variant of the sedan can complete the 0-100 kmph run in a little over 6 seconds.

What Tech Does It Get?

The India-spec E-Class comes with amenities such as dual 12.3-inch screens (one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation), a panoramic sunroof, 3-zone climate control, wireless phone charging (front and rear), and ambient lighting.

Its safety net comprises seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and multiple advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Rivals

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class takes on the Audi A6, Volvo S90, and BMW 5 Series in India.

