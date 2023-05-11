Modified On May 11, 2023 03:58 PM By Shreyash for BMW X3

The sportier version of the X3 SUV gets the same 3.0-litre inline 6 cylinder turbo-petrol engine as the M340i

The order books for the X3 M40i are already open for a token amount of Rs 5 lakh.

It gets M specific highlights on both exterior and interior.

Its engine, mated to a 8-speed automatic transmission, is rated to produce 360PS and 500Nm.

The X3 M40i can sprint from nought to 100kmph in 4.9 seconds.

It also features some mechanical upgrades such as M Sport brakes, adaptive M suspension system, and M Sport differential.

BMW has launched the sportier version of the X3 SUV, not the X3 M, but the first ever X3 M40i, in India. It is priced at Rs 86.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and is being offered as a completely built-up (CBU) unit. The carmaker has already begun accepting orders for the X3 M40i for a token amount of Rs 5 lakh. Let’s have a look at what’s on offer with the sportier version of the X3 SUV.

Sportier Design Elements

The X3 M40i gets the M specific blacked out kidney grills along with smoked shadow LED headlights. Other elements include M specific side mirrors painted in gloss black, dual exhaust pipes painted in black and 20-inch dual spoke M alloys wheels, and the red painted brake callipers, which adds to the aggressive look of the SUV.

Also Read: BMW X1 Gets New sDrive18i M Sport Variant

M Sport Highlights Inside the Cabin

Inside, the X3 M40i features an all black interior with Sensatec black upholstery highlighted by the carbon fibre elements. The add-ons inside the sportier X3 SUV includes the M leather steering wheel and M Sport seat belts with red and blue stripes.

In terms of features, the SUV already comes with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, powered front seats with memory function, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and three-zone climate control system. Passenger safety is ensured by six airbags, 360-degree camera and electronic stability control (ESC).

More Power Under the Hood

The X3 M40i gets its power from a 3.0-litre inline 6 cylinder turbo-petrol engine which makes 360PS and 500Nm, mated to a 8-speed automatic transmission. It features BMW’s all-wheel-drive system distributing the power to all four wheels. Despite using the same engine, the X3 M40i makes 14PS less power than the M340i, while the torque output remains the same. The sportier X3 SUV can sprint from nought to 100kmph in 4.9 seconds.

More Mechanical Upgrades

The “M40i” variants are known to offer a holistic performance upgrade and the X3 is no different. It gets upgraded mechanicals to suit the performance of the SUV. The changes include the adaptive M Sport suspension system with electronically controlled dampers which adjusts itself according to the varying road conditions for better comfort and performance. The M Sport differential system, fitted as standard, electronically controls the power on each wheel to avoid understeer or oversteer while cornering hard.

It also gets a variable sport steering system for improved feedback and handling, and M Sport brakes for better braking performance.

Rivals

BMW’s sportier X3 is priced at Rs 86.50 lakh (ex-showroom Pan India), and rivals the likes of Porsche Macan and Mercedes AMG GLC.

Read More on : X3 diesel