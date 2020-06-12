BMW Brings The Third-Generation X6 To India At Rs 95 Lakh

Published On Jun 12, 2020 03:58 PM By Dhruv for BMW X6

It gets a host of premium tech and expensive upholstery to match its high-flying price tag

Offered in two variants: xLine and MSport.

Only one engine on offer: a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol that makes 340PS and 450Nm.

8-speed automatic transmission sends power to all four wheels via an AWD system.

Biggest difference between both variants is the suspension tech on offer.

BMW is offering a host of optional extras for both variants.

Will rival the upcoming 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe.

BMW has launched the third-generation X6 in India. The Sports Activity Coupe (SAC), as it is called in BMW’s lingo, is being offered in two variants, xLine and MSport, both priced at Rs 95 lakh (ex-showroom India).

BMW India has brought the X6 to India via the CBU route, which is one of the reasons for its exorbitant price tag. Some of the other reasons are that it offers a huge panoramic glass roof, adaptive air suspension, a 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six twin-turbo petrol engine, an 8-speed automatic transmission, and an ‘intelligent’ all-wheel-drive system as standard on both variants.

The motor underneath the bonnet is tuned to make 340PS and 450Nm of torque which is enough to get this SAC moving, and then some. The sporty characteristics of this engine are further accentuated by the fact that paddle shifters come as standard on both variants. It sprints from 0-100kmph in 5.5 seconds and the top speed is electronically limited to 250kmph.

The performance and the features list is also pretty much the same for both variants. BMW is offering all-around LED lighting (BMW’s laser lights are optional for both variants), ambient lighting, a 2.5 zone climate control system, heated and cooled cup holders in the front row, UBS-C type connectivity in the second row, Gesture Control, BMW Live Cockpit Professional (fully customisable instrument cluster and touchscreen), and a 205W 10-speaker sound system on both the variants. The two variants also get 20-inch alloy wheels that can be upgraded to optional 21-inch rims.

Safety features are also the same on both variants with eight airbags on board to protect the occupants in the event of a crash. Then there are features such as ABS with Brake Assist, Corner Braking Control, Dynamic Stability Control, which includes Dynamic Traction Control and Hill Descent Control, that works in realtime to avoid a crash.

There are a few differences between the two variants in their stock form. The xLine variant gets Adaptive 2-axle Air Suspension whereas the MSport variant gets Adaptive M Suspension. Of course, BMW offers the 2-axle Air Suspension as an optional extra for the MSport variant. Another difference is that the MSport variant gets M Sport brakes. All other differences are aesthetic with the xLine getting a more rugged demeanour and the MSport looking like it's dressed for the urban jungle.

BMW is also offering a host of optional extras for both the variants. Some of them have been mentioned above. Others include BMW’s glowing kidney grille, a panoramic glass roof with sky lounge feature, 4-zone climate control, and a Harmon Kardon surround system.

The German carmaker is also offering service and repair packages for three years so that buyers don’t have to pay any additional money for that period. The X6 currently has no rival in India, but it will take on the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe which is expected to come to India later this year.

