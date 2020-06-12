5 Reasons Why A Vehicle Tracking System Is A Must

Modified On Jun 12, 2020 05:11 PM By Tushar for Kia Seltos

A vehicle tracking system is something a lot of us have heard about but very few care to invest in. Here are some compelling reasons why that needs to change

Return On Investment

If there’s one thing us Indians have always been smart with, it’s managing our costs to ensure the best return on investment. Now, on average, a new car will cost you around Rs 3.50 lakh - Rs 4 lakh at the very least.

The cost of getting a premium-grade vehicle GPS tracker? Rs 4,000 - Rs 6,000 at most! These devices come pre-fitted with SIM cards, offer durable hardware, an easy user interface and importantly, data security. There are cheaper trackers available for around Rs 2,000 - Rs 3,000 but these require a SIM to be purchased separately and just offer SMS alerts. They’re only marginally cheaper but significantly weaker when it comes to functionality.

With a vehicle tracker installed not only are you aware of any attempted theft, but you can also monitor any miscreant activity and get updates when your car is towed.

Safety

Some of us have drivers or adult children who are new to driving or both. Tracking systems let us effortlessly monitor their movement and put the mind at ease. So, if your driver is taking the kids to school, you know the route being taken and can set up a geofence to be alerted of any deviations.

Similarly, if your teenager’s just learning how to drive, it may be hard for him/her to resist the urge to go for a joyride. So, on the off chance that the car is driven beyond a reasonable distance or at questionable speeds, you will be immediately alerted. Then there is the obvious benefit of theft alerts. The sooner you’re aware of your car being stolen, the better your chances of recovering it with assistance from the police.

Ease Of Use

While basic systems usually require coupler-to-coupler connections, tracking systems, in general, don’t require wiring modifications/tampering. In the more premium and easiest options, like CarDekho Uplink , you won’t even see a wire!

A plug and play setup like this is the safest way to go. It can simply be slotted into the car’s on-board diagnostics (OBD) port (usually located under the dashboard on the driver side) and synced with a phone app. There’s even a different, more discreet variant that slots into a car’s 12V power socket and can charge your phone.

Depending on the kind of tracker chosen, you either need a SIM card or the tracker comes with its own M2M (machine-to-machine) SIM. Basic systems will give you SMS alerts while premium setups come with apps to monitor and control multiple functions.

Drive Data Access

Not only do car trackers enable location-based services, they also give you realtime information about the car. This includes car health data and information about drive patterns. So if your car is being driven with hard acceleration, hard braking or is being idled for too long, you will come to know on the app.

Essentially, it’s not just GPS tracking but telematics as well. This proves to be very useful especially for fleet owners who need their drivers to be efficient.

Modernises Old Cars

It’s only human to be tempted when you see new cars like the Hyundai Venue , Kia Seltos , MG Hector , Hyundai Creta , Hyundai Verna and Tata Nexon get connected car tech. Dedicated connected car setups are certainly superior to most aftermarket systems but you can get most of this functionality even for your decade-old car.

Security and tracking features are always a bonus, irrespective of how old your car may be. In fact, given how much sense getting a used car makes, you may want to modernise an older car that’s a new purchase for you.

So, if you’ve been looking for an easy and cost-effective way to protect your car and the people who use it, a GPS tracker is a small but possibly the most significant way to go about it.

