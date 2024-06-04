All offers are valid till the end of June 2024.

The Elevate comes with a limited time benefit of up to Rs 55,000.

Avail benefits of up to Rs 1.12 lakh on the Honda Amaze.

The City Hybrid is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 65,000.

Customers can avail benefits of up to Rs 1.26 lakh on the Honda City.

Honda has released its set of discounts for June 2024, and all models across its portfolio – Honda City, Honda City Hybrid, Honda Amaze, and Honda Elevate – are available with benefits. The offers include cash discounts, optional free accessories, exchange bonus, corporate bonus, and loyalty bonus. Here’s the model-wise offer details.

Customers can either opt for a cash discount or the option of free accessories with the Honda City. The amounts mentioned above are only valid on top-spec ZX variants (without updated safety features) of the sedan.

For all other variants, the cash discount reduces to Rs 20,000, while the optional free accessories offer also comes down to Rs 21,396.

The updated ZX variants (with added safety features) of the City comes with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, and while you can also opt for free accessories worth Rs 10,897.

Exchange bonus mentioned in the table is only applicable on non-updated ZX variants of the Honda City. The same reduces to Rs 20,000 for all other variants, while for the updated ZX variants, it further reduces to Rs 10,000.

Honda is also offering a special discount of up to Rs 36,500 on the Elegant edition of the City.