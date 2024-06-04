Avail Savings Of Over Rs 1 Lakh On Honda Cars This June
Published On Jun 04, 2024 08:19 AM By Shreyash for Honda City
Both petrol and hybrid versions of the Honda City are available with huge discounts this month
-
Customers can avail benefits of up to Rs 1.26 lakh on the Honda City.
-
The City Hybrid is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 65,000.
-
Avail benefits of up to Rs 1.12 lakh on the Honda Amaze.
-
The Elevate comes with a limited time benefit of up to Rs 55,000.
-
All offers are valid till the end of June 2024.
Honda has released its set of discounts for June 2024, and all models across its portfolio – Honda City, Honda City Hybrid, Honda Amaze, and Honda Elevate – are available with benefits. The offers include cash discounts, optional free accessories, exchange bonus, corporate bonus, and loyalty bonus. Here’s the model-wise offer details.
Honda City
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Free Accessories (Optional)
|
Up to Rs 26,947
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Honda Car Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 6,000
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Up to Rs 4,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 8,000
|
Special Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Special Benefit For Elegant Edition
|
Up to Rs 36,500
|
Maximum Benefits
|
Up to Rs 1.26 lakh
-
Customers can either opt for a cash discount or the option of free accessories with the Honda City. The amounts mentioned above are only valid on top-spec ZX variants (without updated safety features) of the sedan.
-
For all other variants, the cash discount reduces to Rs 20,000, while the optional free accessories offer also comes down to Rs 21,396.
-
The updated ZX variants (with added safety features) of the City comes with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, and while you can also opt for free accessories worth Rs 10,897.
-
Exchange bonus mentioned in the table is only applicable on non-updated ZX variants of the Honda City. The same reduces to Rs 20,000 for all other variants, while for the updated ZX variants, it further reduces to Rs 10,000.
-
Honda is also offering a special discount of up to Rs 36,500 on the Elegant edition of the City.
-
The Honda City is priced between Rs 12.08 lakh and Rs 16.35 lakh.
Honda City Hybrid
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash discount
|
Rs 65,000
-
Honda is only offering the city hybrid with a cash discount of Rs 65,000, which is valid across all the variants.
-
The City Hybrid is not being offered with other benefits like exchange bonus, corporate discount or loyalty bonus.
-
It is priced from Rs 19 lakh to Rs 20.50 lakh.
Honda Amaze
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 30,000
|
Free Accessories (Optional)
|
Up to Rs 36,246
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Honda Car Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 6,000
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Up to Rs 4,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 6,000
|
Special Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Special Benefit For Elegant Edition
|
Up to Rs 30,000
|
Maximum Benefits
|
Up to Rs 1.12 lakh
-
With the Honda Amaze, customers can choose between the cash discount or the option of free accessories.
-
The cash discount and optional free accessories offer mentioned above are available with all the variants, save for the base-spec E.
-
The base-spec E variant the cash benefit comes down to Rs 20,000, while the free accessories offer reduces to Rs 24,346.
-
The Elite edition of the Amaze also comes with a special discount of Rs 30,000.
-
Prices for the Honda Amaze range from Rs 7.20 lakh to Rs 9.96 lakh.
Honda Elevate
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Limited Time Celebration Offer
|
Rs 55,000
-
The Honda Elevate is only being offered with a limited celebration discount of Rs 55,000.
-
No additional exchange bonus, corporate discount, and loyalty bonus is on offer with the SUV.
-
The Honda Elevate is priced from Rs 11.91 lakh to Rs 16.51 lakh.
Notes
-
The offers mentioned above may vary depending on the state and city. Please contact your nearest Honda dealership for more details.
-
All prices are ex-showroom Delhi
