Avail Savings Of Over Rs 1 Lakh On Honda Cars This June

Published On Jun 04, 2024 08:19 AM By Shreyash for Honda City

Both petrol and hybrid versions of the Honda City are available with huge discounts this month

  • Customers can avail benefits of up to Rs 1.26 lakh on the Honda City.

  • The City Hybrid is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 65,000.

  • Avail benefits of up to Rs 1.12 lakh on the Honda Amaze.

  • The Elevate comes with a limited time benefit of up to Rs 55,000.

  • All offers are valid till the end of June 2024.

Honda has released its set of discounts for June 2024, and all models across its portfolio – Honda City, Honda City Hybrid, Honda Amaze, and Honda Elevate – are available with benefits. The offers include cash discounts, optional free accessories, exchange bonus, corporate bonus, and loyalty bonus. Here’s the model-wise offer details.

Honda City

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 25,000

Free Accessories (Optional)

Up to Rs 26,947

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 25,000

Honda Car Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 6,000

Loyalty Bonus

Up to Rs 4,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 8,000

Special Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 20,000

Special Benefit For Elegant Edition

Up to Rs 36,500

Maximum Benefits

Up to Rs 1.26 lakh

  • Customers can either opt for a cash discount or the option of free accessories with the Honda City. The amounts mentioned above are only valid on top-spec ZX variants (without updated safety features) of the sedan.

  • For all other variants, the cash discount reduces to Rs 20,000, while the optional free accessories offer also comes down to Rs 21,396. 

  • The updated ZX variants (with added safety features) of the City comes with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, and while you can also opt for free accessories worth Rs 10,897.

  • Exchange bonus mentioned in the table is only applicable on non-updated ZX variants of the Honda City. The same reduces to Rs 20,000 for all other variants, while for the updated ZX variants, it further reduces to Rs 10,000.

  • Honda is also offering a special discount of up to Rs 36,500 on the Elegant edition of the City.

  • The Honda City is priced between Rs 12.08 lakh and Rs 16.35 lakh.

 

Honda City Hybrid

2023 Honda City and City Hybrid

Offer

Amount

Cash discount

Rs 65,000

  • Honda is only offering the city hybrid with a cash discount of Rs 65,000, which is valid across all the variants.

  • The City Hybrid is not being offered with other benefits like exchange bonus, corporate discount or loyalty bonus.

  • It is priced from Rs 19 lakh to Rs 20.50 lakh.

Honda Amaze

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 30,000

Free Accessories (Optional) 

Up to Rs 36,246

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 10,000

Honda Car Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 6,000

Loyalty Bonus

Up to Rs 4,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 6,000

Special Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 20,000

Special Benefit For Elegant Edition

Up to Rs 30,000

Maximum Benefits

Up to Rs 1.12 lakh

  • With the Honda Amaze, customers can choose between the cash discount or the option of free accessories.

  • The cash discount and optional free accessories offer mentioned above are available with all the variants, save for the base-spec E.

  • The base-spec E variant the cash benefit comes down to Rs 20,000, while the free accessories offer reduces to Rs 24,346.

  • The Elite edition of the Amaze also comes with a special discount of Rs 30,000.

  • Prices for the Honda Amaze range from Rs 7.20 lakh to Rs 9.96 lakh.

Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate

Offer

Amount

Limited Time Celebration Offer

Rs 55,000

  • The Honda Elevate is only being offered with a limited celebration discount of Rs 55,000.

  • No additional exchange bonus, corporate discount, and loyalty bonus is on offer with the SUV.

  • The Honda Elevate is priced from Rs 11.91 lakh to Rs 16.51 lakh.

Notes

  • The offers mentioned above may vary depending on the state and city. Please contact your nearest Honda dealership for more details.

  • All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

