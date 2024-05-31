Modified On May 31, 2024 03:25 PM By Dipan for Hyundai Verna

Despite being priced similarly, the two compact sedans compete for a diverse customer group. Which one should you pick?

When the new-generation Hyundai Verna was launched in 2023, it had several features that drew people in. However, it still competes with the Honda City, which has always been a popular choice among sedan buyers. If you are looking for a sedan for a budget of around Rs 12 lakh, should you be considering the second-from-base Hyundai Verna S or the City's entry-level SV variant, which is similarly priced? Let’s find out.

Price

Variant Hyundai Verna S Honda City SV Price Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 12.08 lakh

Prices ex-showroom, pan India

The Honda City’s base variant is priced slightly more than the Verna’s second-from-base S variant.

Powertrain

Variant Hyundai Verna S Honda City SV Engine 1.5-litre N/A petrol 1.5-litre N/A petrol Power 115 PS 121 PS Torque 144 Nm 145 Nm Transmission 6 MT 5 MT

The S variant of the Hyundai Verna and the SV trim of the Honda City both feature a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine mated to a manual transmission (6-speed unit with the Verna). There is no automatic option available in these trim levels. However, the City’s engine is slightly more powerful than its Hyundai counterpart.

Features

Features Hyundai Verna S Honda City SV Exterior Auto-projector headlights

LED DRLs

LED connected tail lights

Body coloured door handles and ORVMs

Turn indicators on ORVMs

15-inch alloy wheels Projector headlights

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

LED turn indicators on ORVMs

15-inch steel wheels with cover

Body coloured door handles and ORVMs Interior Semi-digital instrument cluster

Black and beige cabin theme

Fabric upholstery

Adjustable headrests for front and rear passengers

Front centre armrest with storage

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Day/Night IRVM

Luggage lamp 4.2-inch coloured TFT MID

Black and beige themed interior

Fabric upholstery

Leather-wrapped gear shifter lever

Front centre armrest with storage

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Day/Night IRVM Infotainment 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

4 speakers

Voice recognition 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

4 speakers

Voice recognition Comfort and Convenience Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

All power windows

Manual height adjustment for the driver seat

Automatic AC with rear vents

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

Cooled glovebox

USB-C charger at front and rear

Cruise Control

Electrically-adjustable ORVMs Keyless entry

Push button start/stop

All power windows with driver-side auto open/close

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Automatic AC with rear vents

PM2.5 air filter

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering

Manual height adjustment for the driver seat

Ambient lighting Safety 6 airbags

Rear parking sensors

Hill start assist

3-pointer seatbelts on all seats

ABS with EBD

Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Rear defogger

ISOFIX child seat mounts 6 airbags

Rear parking camera

Rear parking sensors

Hill start assist

3-pointer seatbelts on all seats

ABS with EBD

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Rear defogger

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Both the Hyundai Verna S and Honda City SV are decently packed with features for the price. However, the City has a few advantages in the form of a rear parking camera with guidelines and electrically foldable ORVMs and a PM 2.5 filter.The Verna S, on the other hand, has automatic headlights, a cooled glovebox, type-C USB chargers in the front and rear, and cruise control, all of which the City SV lacks.

Verdict

The Honda City SV is marginally more expensive than the Hyundai Verna S. Both variants are almost neck and neck when it comes to the features and safety tech on board. The two models also have similar powertrains on offer. If you prioritise features such as a reversing camera and an air filter, along with a slightly more powerful engine, it’s the City that you should pick.

However, if you want more feel-good features and a 6-speed transmission, the Verna S makes more sense because it includes a cooled glovebox and cruise control.

Which of these compact sedans will you choose? Tell us in the comments below.

