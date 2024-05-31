Hyundai Verna S vs Honda City SV: Which Compact Sedan To Buy?
Despite being priced similarly, the two compact sedans compete for a diverse customer group. Which one should you pick?
When the new-generation Hyundai Verna was launched in 2023, it had several features that drew people in. However, it still competes with the Honda City, which has always been a popular choice among sedan buyers. If you are looking for a sedan for a budget of around Rs 12 lakh, should you be considering the second-from-base Hyundai Verna S or the City's entry-level SV variant, which is similarly priced? Let’s find out.
Price
|
Variant
|
Hyundai Verna S
|
Honda City SV
|
Price
|
Rs 11.99 lakh
|
Rs 12.08 lakh
Prices ex-showroom, pan India
The Honda City’s base variant is priced slightly more than the Verna’s second-from-base S variant.
Powertrain
|
Variant
|
Hyundai Verna S
|
Honda City SV
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre N/A petrol
|
1.5-litre N/A petrol
|
Power
|
115 PS
|
121 PS
|
Torque
|
144 Nm
|
145 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6 MT
|
5 MT
The S variant of the Hyundai Verna and the SV trim of the Honda City both feature a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine mated to a manual transmission (6-speed unit with the Verna). There is no automatic option available in these trim levels. However, the City’s engine is slightly more powerful than its Hyundai counterpart.
Features
|
Features
|
Hyundai Verna S
|
Honda City SV
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
Both the Hyundai Verna S and Honda City SV are decently packed with features for the price. However, the City has a few advantages in the form of a rear parking camera with guidelines and electrically foldable ORVMs and a PM 2.5 filter.The Verna S, on the other hand, has automatic headlights, a cooled glovebox, type-C USB chargers in the front and rear, and cruise control, all of which the City SV lacks.
Verdict
The Honda City SV is marginally more expensive than the Hyundai Verna S. Both variants are almost neck and neck when it comes to the features and safety tech on board. The two models also have similar powertrains on offer. If you prioritise features such as a reversing camera and an air filter, along with a slightly more powerful engine, it’s the City that you should pick.
However, if you want more feel-good features and a 6-speed transmission, the Verna S makes more sense because it includes a cooled glovebox and cruise control.
Which of these compact sedans will you choose? Tell us in the comments below.
