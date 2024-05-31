Hyundai Verna S vs Honda City SV: Which Compact Sedan To Buy?

Despite being priced similarly, the two compact sedans compete for a diverse customer group. Which one should you pick?

Hyundai Verna S vs Honda City SV

When the new-generation Hyundai Verna was launched in 2023, it had several features that drew people in. However, it still competes with the Honda City, which has always been a popular choice among sedan buyers. If you are looking for a sedan for a budget of around Rs 12 lakh, should you be considering the second-from-base Hyundai Verna S or the City's entry-level SV variant, which is similarly priced? Let’s find out.

Price

Variant

Hyundai Verna S

Honda City SV

Price

Rs 11.99 lakh

Rs 12.08 lakh

Prices ex-showroom, pan India

The Honda City’s base variant is priced slightly more than the Verna’s second-from-base S variant.

Honda City SV

Powertrain

Variant

Hyundai Verna S

Honda City SV

Engine

1.5-litre N/A petrol

1.5-litre N/A petrol

Power

115 PS

121 PS

Torque

144 Nm

145 Nm

Transmission

6 MT

5 MT

The S variant of the Hyundai Verna and the SV trim of the Honda City both feature a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine mated to a manual transmission (6-speed unit with the Verna). There is no automatic option available in these trim levels. However, the City’s engine is slightly more powerful than its Hyundai counterpart.

Hyundai Verna 1.5-litre Naturally-aspirated engine

Features

Features

Hyundai Verna S

Honda City SV

Exterior

  • Auto-projector headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • LED connected tail lights

  • Body coloured door handles and ORVMs

  • Turn indicators on ORVMs

  • 15-inch alloy wheels

  • Projector headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • LED turn indicators on ORVMs

  • 15-inch steel wheels with cover

  • Body coloured door handles and ORVMs

Interior

  • Semi-digital instrument cluster

  • Black and beige cabin theme

  • Fabric upholstery

  • Adjustable headrests for front and rear passengers

  • Front centre armrest with storage

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • Day/Night IRVM

  • Luggage lamp

  • 4.2-inch coloured TFT MID

  • Black and beige themed interior

  • Fabric upholstery

  • Leather-wrapped gear shifter lever

  • Front centre armrest with storage

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • Day/Night IRVM

Infotainment

  • 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 4 speakers

  • Voice recognition

  • 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 4 speakers

  • Voice recognition

Comfort and Convenience

  • Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

  • All power windows

  • Manual height adjustment for the driver seat

  • Automatic AC with rear vents

  • Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

  • Cooled glovebox

  • USB-C charger at front and rear

  • Cruise Control

  • Electrically-adjustable ORVMs

  • Keyless entry

  • Push button start/stop

  • All power windows with driver-side auto open/close

  • Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Automatic AC with rear vents

  • PM2.5 air filter

  • Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering

  • Manual height adjustment for the driver seat

  • Ambient lighting

Safety

  • 6 airbags

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Hill start assist

  • 3-pointer seatbelts on all seats

  • ABS with EBD

  • Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Rear defogger

  • ISOFIX child seat mounts

  • 6 airbags

  • Rear parking camera

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Hill start assist

  • 3-pointer seatbelts on all seats

  • ABS with EBD

  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Rear defogger

  • ISOFIX child seat mounts

Both the Hyundai Verna S and Honda City SV are decently packed with features for the price. However, the City has a few advantages in the form of a rear parking camera with guidelines and electrically foldable ORVMs and a PM 2.5 filter.The Verna S, on the other hand, has automatic headlights, a cooled glovebox, type-C USB chargers in the front and rear, and cruise control, all of which the City SV lacks.

Hyundai Verna

Verdict

The Honda City SV is marginally more expensive than the Hyundai Verna S. Both variants are almost neck and neck when it comes to the features and safety tech on board. The two models also have similar powertrains on offer. If you prioritise features such as a reversing camera and an air filter, along with a slightly more powerful engine, it’s the City that you should pick.

However, if you want more feel-good features and a 6-speed transmission, the Verna S makes more sense because it includes a cooled glovebox and cruise control.

Which of these compact sedans will you choose? Tell us in the comments below.

D
Published by
Dipan
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Hyundai Verna

