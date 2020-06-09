Auto Premier League Round 1 Results: Maruti S-Presso, Tata Altroz, Hyundai Creta, Jeep Compass Reach Second Round

Published On Jun 09, 2020 05:15 PM By Dhruv.A

The winners pipped some big names like the Hyundai Santro, Maruti Alto and MG Hector in the first round

Our Auto Premier League is up and running with the first round of voting already concluded. The competition has been fierce with several surprises thrown in the mix. You, the reader, have certainly made your opinion count by promoting your preferred cars to the next round, the voting for which begins on June 10 at 12PM. For now, let’s see how the cars fared in their first round of battle.

Category Round Group Winners Total Votes Budget Hatches First WagonR vs Santro Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 219 Budget Hatches First Kwid vs Alto 800 Renault KWID 216 Budget Hatches First S-Presso vs Redi-go Maruti Suzuki SPresso 295 Budget Hatches First Tiago vs Celerio Tata Tiago 321 Premium Hatches First Ignis vs Grand i10 Nios Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 227 Premium Hatches First Glanza vs FreeStyle Toyota Glanza 215 Premium Hatches First Altroz vs Jazz Tata Altroz 282 Premium Hatches First Baleno vs Grand i10 Maruti Suzuki Baleno 300 Premium Hatches First Elite i20 vs Figo Hyundai Elite i20 282 Premium Hatches First Swift vs Polo Maruti Suzuki Swift 252 Compact SUV First XUV 500 vs Compass Jeep Compass 112 Compact SUV First Seltos vs Duster Kia Seltos 171 Compact SUV First Creta vs Captur Hyundai Creta 189 Compact SUV First Bolero vs S-cross Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 116 Compact SUV First Harrier vs Kicks Tata Harrier 195 Compact SUV First Scorpio vs Hector Mahindra Scorpio 112

Speaking of the hatchback categories, the band of Marutis -- WagonR, S-Presso, Swift and Baleno -- beat their respective competitors to make it to the next round.

Two Tata cars, the Tiago and the Altroz, also bowled their rivals over and so did Hyundai’s Grand i10 Nios and the Elite i20.

Renault’s Kwid also progressed to the next stage and is the only Renault left in the proceedings. Interestingly, the Toyota Glanza also passed over to the next round, which certainly establishes a positive view for its donor car, the Baleno.

In the compact SUV space, it’s no surprise that the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and Maruti S-Cross beat their competitors fair and clear.

The Harrier, given its massive online fanboy army, decimated the Nissan Kicks. However, what’s surprising was that the Scorpio left the newer, better-equipped MG Hector behind.

The real competition has only started, and if you haven’t yet participated in the Auto Premier League, make sure to bookmark this link and vote for your favourite car to make it the king of its segment.

