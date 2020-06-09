Auto Premier League Round 1 Results: Maruti S-Presso, Tata Altroz, Hyundai Creta, Jeep Compass Reach Second Round
Published On Jun 09, 2020 05:15 PM By Dhruv.A
The winners pipped some big names like the Hyundai Santro, Maruti Alto and MG Hector in the first round
Our Auto Premier League is up and running with the first round of voting already concluded. The competition has been fierce with several surprises thrown in the mix. You, the reader, have certainly made your opinion count by promoting your preferred cars to the next round, the voting for which begins on June 10 at 12PM. For now, let’s see how the cars fared in their first round of battle.
|
Category
|
Round
|
Group
|
Winners
|
Total Votes
|
Budget Hatches
|
First
|
WagonR vs Santro
|
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
|
219
|
Budget Hatches
|
First
|
Kwid vs Alto 800
|
Renault KWID
|
216
|
Budget Hatches
|
First
|
S-Presso vs Redi-go
|
Maruti Suzuki SPresso
|
295
|
Budget Hatches
|
First
|
Tiago vs Celerio
|
Tata Tiago
|
321
|
Premium Hatches
|
First
|
Ignis vs Grand i10 Nios
|
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
|
227
|
Premium Hatches
|
First
|
Glanza vs FreeStyle
|
Toyota Glanza
|
215
|
Premium Hatches
|
First
|
Altroz vs Jazz
|
Tata Altroz
|
282
|
Premium Hatches
|
First
|
Baleno vs Grand i10
|
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
|
300
|
Premium Hatches
|
First
|
Elite i20 vs Figo
|
Hyundai Elite i20
|
282
|
Premium Hatches
|
First
|
Swift vs Polo
|
Maruti Suzuki Swift
|
252
|
Compact SUV
|
First
|
XUV 500 vs Compass
|
Jeep Compass
|
112
|
Compact SUV
|
First
|
Seltos vs Duster
|
Kia Seltos
|
171
|
Compact SUV
|
First
|
Creta vs Captur
|
Hyundai Creta
|
189
|
Compact SUV
|
First
|
Bolero vs S-cross
|
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
|
116
|
Compact SUV
|
First
|
Harrier vs Kicks
|
Tata Harrier
|
195
|
Compact SUV
|
First
|
Scorpio vs Hector
|
Mahindra Scorpio
|
112
Speaking of the hatchback categories, the band of Marutis -- WagonR, S-Presso, Swift and Baleno -- beat their respective competitors to make it to the next round.
Two Tata cars, the Tiago and the Altroz, also bowled their rivals over and so did Hyundai’s Grand i10 Nios and the Elite i20.
Renault’s Kwid also progressed to the next stage and is the only Renault left in the proceedings. Interestingly, the Toyota Glanza also passed over to the next round, which certainly establishes a positive view for its donor car, the Baleno.
In the compact SUV space, it’s no surprise that the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and Maruti S-Cross beat their competitors fair and clear.
The Harrier, given its massive online fanboy army, decimated the Nissan Kicks. However, what’s surprising was that the Scorpio left the newer, better-equipped MG Hector behind.
The real competition has only started, and if you haven’t yet participated in the Auto Premier League, make sure to bookmark this link and vote for your favourite car to make it the king of its segment.
