Auto Premier League Round 1 Results: Maruti S-Presso, Tata Altroz, Hyundai Creta, Jeep Compass Reach Second Round

Auto Premier League Round 1 Results: Maruti S-Presso, Tata Altroz, Hyundai Creta, Jeep Compass Reach Second Round

Published On Jun 09, 2020 05:15 PM By Dhruv.A

The winners pipped some big names like the Hyundai Santro, Maruti Alto and MG Hector in the first round

Our Auto Premier League is up and running with the first round of voting already concluded. The competition has been fierce with several surprises thrown in the mix. You, the reader, have certainly made your opinion count by promoting your preferred cars to the next round, the voting for which begins on June 10 at 12PM. For now, let’s see how the cars fared in their first round of battle.

Category

Round

Group

Winners

Total Votes

Budget Hatches

First

WagonR vs Santro

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

219

Budget Hatches

First

Kwid vs Alto 800

Renault KWID

216

Budget Hatches

First

S-Presso vs Redi-go

Maruti Suzuki SPresso

295

Budget Hatches

First

Tiago vs Celerio

Tata Tiago

321

Premium Hatches

First

Ignis vs Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

227

Premium Hatches

First

Glanza vs FreeStyle

Toyota Glanza

215

Premium Hatches

First

Altroz vs Jazz

Tata Altroz

282

Premium Hatches

First

Baleno vs Grand i10

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

300

Premium Hatches

First

Elite i20 vs Figo

Hyundai Elite i20

282

Premium Hatches

First

Swift vs Polo

Maruti Suzuki Swift

252

Compact SUV

First

XUV 500 vs Compass

Jeep Compass

112

Compact SUV

First

Seltos vs Duster

Kia Seltos

171

Compact SUV

First

Creta vs Captur

Hyundai Creta

189

Compact SUV

First

Bolero vs S-cross

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

116

Compact SUV

First

Harrier vs Kicks

Tata Harrier

195

Compact SUV

First

Scorpio vs Hector

Mahindra Scorpio

112

  • Speaking of the hatchback categories, the band of Marutis -- WagonR, S-Presso, Swift and Baleno -- beat their respective competitors to make it to the next round. 

  • Two Tata cars, the Tiago and the Altroz, also bowled their rivals over and so did Hyundai’s Grand i10 Nios and the Elite i20.

  • Renault’s Kwid also progressed to the next stage and is the only Renault left in the proceedings. Interestingly, the Toyota Glanza also passed over to the next round, which certainly establishes a positive view for its donor car, the Baleno.

  • In the compact SUV space, it’s no surprise that the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and Maruti S-Cross beat their competitors fair and clear.  

  • The Harrier, given its massive online fanboy army, decimated the Nissan Kicks. However, what’s surprising was that the Scorpio left the newer, better-equipped MG Hector behind. 

The real competition has only started, and if you haven’t yet participated in the Auto Premier League, make sure to bookmark this link and vote for your favourite car to make it the king of its segment.

Dhruv.A

1 comment
1
J
jitender dalal
Jun 9, 2020 7:59:28 PM

Ismein bumbag kaise lenge kaise khelenge game

