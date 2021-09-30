Audi To Launch The Facelifted Q5 In November

Modified On Sep 30, 2021 12:34 PM By Rohit for Audi Q5 2021

The facelifted Q5 will get the same 2-litre turbo-petrol engine that powers the A6

The SUV will be locally assembled in India.

The 2021 Q5 will get a larger front grille, new headlamps, tail lamps, and bumpers.

Additional features include Audi’s latest MMI infotainment setup, connected car tech, and an updated digital driver’s display.

Audi is expected to price the facelifted Q5 from Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom).

The facelifted second-gen Audi Q5, globally unveiled in June 2020, is set to go on sale in India in November. Audi will locally assemble the facelifted SUV like before.

The 2021 Audi Q5 looks sportier now, featuring a larger front grille with a honeycomb pattern. Other changes include a new set of headlamps and OLED tail lamps, new alloy wheels, and revised front and rear bumpers.

Inside, similarities to the pre-facelift cabin are plenty. While it misses out on the dual-display setup in the centre console, Audi has equipped the SUV with the latest 10.1-inch MMI infotainment system, an updated digital driver’s display, and connected car tech. The facelited Audi also gets a three-zone climate control, ambient lighting, wireless phone charger, cruise control, and powered front seats.

Under the hood, it will get the same 2-litre turbo-petrol engine (245PS/370Nm) as the A6. We also expect Audi to offer it with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, powering all four wheels.

The carmaker is likely to price the 2021 Q5 from Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV will rekindle its rivalry with the Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3, Lexus NX, and Volvo XC60.