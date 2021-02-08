Modified On Feb 08, 2021 10:28 AM By Tarun for MG ZS EV

The ZS EV will get a bigger battery pack with an expected rating of 73kWh compared to the current 44.5kWh

MG to bring in a new variant of the ZS EV that will offer more range next year.

Currently, it gets a 44.5kWh battery pack with a range of 340 kilometres.

The 2022 ZS EV should be based on the facelifted ZS that is soon going to launch in India as a petrol offering.

Currently, it retails from Rs 20.88 lakh to Rs 23.58 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

During its launch in 2020, MG confirmed that the ZS EV will get a bigger battery pack in future which will offer more range. Now, the manufacturer has confirmed that it is launching in 2022. That means, you would be able to choose between the regular and long range variants.

The ZS EV gets a 73kWh battery pack overseas which will come to India next year. Earlier MG confirmed that the weight of the new bigger battery pack will remain the same as of the current one, which is rated at 44.5kWh, at 250 kilograms. It should offer around 500 kilometres of driving range, compared to the 340 kilometres range on the current one.

This also suggests that the charging time for the new battery pack will be higher. The current 44.5kWh one can be charged up to 80% in 50 minutes through a DC fast charger. The AC home wall box charger takes about 6-8 hours to fully charge it.

The ZS EV’s electric motor is rated at 143PS and 353Nm, paired to a single-speed transmission. You have different drive modes which will alter the power delivery. There are three levels of regenerative braking as well which will increase the range by a small margin.

Features onboard include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, auto projector headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, an air purifier, six airbags, a rear parking camera, ESC, hill start/descent control, rear disc brakes and much more.

The facelifted MG ZS is available as a petrol offering overseas, which will be coming to India in 2021. Possibly, the 2022 ZS EV long range could be based on the facelift which gets a new grille, sharper LED headlamp and DRLs, a slightly sportier bumper, new alloy wheels and a new set of tail lights as well. The current ZS EV is based on the pre-facelift model.

