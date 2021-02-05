2021 MG ZS EV To Come With Improved Battery And More Features

Modified On Feb 05, 2021 05:11 PM By Tarun for MG ZS EV

The ZS EV gets a 44.5kWh electric motor with a driving range of up to 340 kilometres

MG ZS EV is bound to get an update coming Monday, almost a year after its launch.

The battery chemistry has been improved with more features expected on board.

Currently, it retails from Rs 20.88 lakh to Rs 23.58 lakh.

MG launched the ZS EV in early-2020 to a decent response. The manufacturer is now launching the updated 2021 model year ZS EV in India on February 8. Details are scarce at the moment but what we know is it’s likely to get just subtle upgrades.

The updated MG ZS EV will get improved battery chemistry. Further, we can expect some more features on board such as Hinglish voice commands and a 360-degree camera. Changes to the styling and appearance are unlikely.

The ZS EV features an electric parking brake, hill start/descent assist, TPMS, adjustable driver seat, rain-sensing wipers, three levels of regenerative braking, cruise control, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof.

The ZS EV is powered by a 44.5kWh electric motor that can produce up to 143PS and 353Nm, paired to a single-speed transmission. It offers a driving range of up to 340 kilometres with a 0-100 km/hr sprint in 8.5 seconds. The battery can be charged up to 80 percent via a fast charger in just 50 minutes. The normal AC charger will take around 6-8 hours for a full charge.

Currently, the MG ZS EV rivals the likes of the Hyundai Kona EV and indirectly, the much more affordable Tata Nexon EV. The 2021 ZS EV could come at a slight premium over the current range of Rs 20.88 lakh to Rs 23.58 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

