All-new Maruti Alto Spied Testing Yet Again, Looks Ready To Launch In 2022

Published On Dec 24, 2021 04:13 PM By Sonny for Maruti Alto 2021

The entry-level hatchback could get Maruti’s new 1-litre petrol engine as part of its generational update

New Alto looks larger than the current model but with a similar design theme.

Its interior is yet to be spied in detail but seems to get a similar dashboard layout too.

The test mule spied seems to be a lower trim, expect the top trim to get minor aesthetic differences.

Likely to carry forward the same 0.8-litre petrol engine and add the new 1-litre petrol engine.

The update is expected to add a premium to the Alto, with a likely starting price of Rs 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

With a slew of Marutis due to launch in 2022, we expect to spot a lot of the test mules on the road. The new-gen Alto has been spied once again, under wraps and in a lower trim without any wheel covers.

Maruti seems to be staying with the design theme of the current Alto with the large air intake under the grille. Overall, the brand’s entry-level hatchback seems to have grown in size and has a more upright shape around the rear with boxy tail lamps.

The interior of the 2022 Alto is still a mystery, but we did spy a couple of details like the integrated headrests for the seats (none for the rear middle passenger). It also seems to have a similar dashboard layout as the current model with the central air vents on top that would be above any infotainment system in the central console. Its top variant could get the same 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system seen in the new Celerio. The updated hatchback is likely to get dual front airbags as standard with more comforts too.

The new Alto is likely to carry forward the 0.8-litre petrol engine from the current model which is also available in a CNG variant. It could also get the Celerio’s new 1-litre petrol engine which is currently the most fuel-efficient petrol engine available in India. Maruti is expected to add a premium for the updated Alto, with prices starting from Rs 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to rival the likes of the Renault Kwid and Datsun redi-GO.