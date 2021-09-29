HomeNew CarsNewsAll Toyota Cars To Cost More From October
All Toyota Cars To Cost More From October

Published On Sep 29, 2021 04:00 PM By Rohit for Toyota Glanza

Toyota India’s current offerings are priced from Rs 7.34 lakh to Rs 89.90 lakh

  • It will be the second price increment from Toyota India in 2021.

  • Toyota has cited rising input costs as the reason for the price hike.

  • Toyota’s Indian portfolio now consists of six models following the Yaris’ discontinuation.

Toyota India is hiking the prices of all its offerings next month, October. The carmaker has cited rising input costs as the reason for the price hike. This will be the second price increment from Toyota this year.

This news comes soon after the discontinuation of the Yaris. Toyota’s India portfolio now consists of six models, namely the Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Camry, and Vellfire.

Their present price ranges are as follows:

Model

Ex-showroom Delhi Prices

Glanza

Rs 7.34 lakh to Rs 9.30 lakh

Urban Cruiser

Rs 8.62 lakh to Rs 11.40 lakh

Innova Crysta

Rs 16.41 lakh to Rs 24.99 lakh

Fortuner

Rs 30.34 lakh to Rs 38.30 lakh

Camry

Rs 40.59 lakh

Vellfire

Rs 89.90 lakh

Toyota Is Serious About Bringing The Hilux Here To Rival Isuzu D-Max V-CrossToyota Hilux

In terms of new launches, Toyota is expected to launch a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (which could be named Belta) and the Hilux (as a rival to Isuzu’s D-Max V-Cross), both of which could arrive in early 2022. Toyota is also expected to launch the Fortuner Legender 4x4 AT in the first week of October.

