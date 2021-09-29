All Toyota Cars To Cost More From October
Published On Sep 29, 2021 04:00 PM By Rohit for Toyota Glanza
Toyota India’s current offerings are priced from Rs 7.34 lakh to Rs 89.90 lakh
-
It will be the second price increment from Toyota India in 2021.
-
Toyota has cited rising input costs as the reason for the price hike.
-
Toyota’s Indian portfolio now consists of six models following the Yaris’ discontinuation.
Toyota India is hiking the prices of all its offerings next month, October. The carmaker has cited rising input costs as the reason for the price hike. This will be the second price increment from Toyota this year.
This news comes soon after the discontinuation of the Yaris. Toyota’s India portfolio now consists of six models, namely the Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Camry, and Vellfire.
Their present price ranges are as follows:
|
Model
|
Ex-showroom Delhi Prices
|
Glanza
|
Rs 7.34 lakh to Rs 9.30 lakh
|
Urban Cruiser
|
Rs 8.62 lakh to Rs 11.40 lakh
|
Innova Crysta
|
Rs 16.41 lakh to Rs 24.99 lakh
|
Fortuner
|
Rs 30.34 lakh to Rs 38.30 lakh
|
Camry
|
Rs 40.59 lakh
|
Vellfire
|
Rs 89.90 lakh
- These 10 Cars Offer You 7 Or More Airbags Under Rs 40 Lakh
-
Here Are The Best Three-Row SUVs You Can Buy In Every Budget
-
Chennai-Based Vinata Aeromobility Could Soon Make Flying Cars A Reality In India
Toyota Hilux
In terms of new launches, Toyota is expected to launch a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (which could be named Belta) and the Hilux (as a rival to Isuzu’s D-Max V-Cross), both of which could arrive in early 2022. Toyota is also expected to launch the Fortuner Legender 4x4 AT in the first week of October.
Read More on : Toyota Glanza on road price
- Renew Toyota Glanza Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
1 out of 1 found this helpful