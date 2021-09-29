All Toyota Cars To Cost More From October

Published On Sep 29, 2021 04:00 PM By Rohit for Toyota Glanza

Toyota India’s current offerings are priced from Rs 7.34 lakh to Rs 89.90 lakh

It will be the second price increment from Toyota India in 2021.

Toyota has cited rising input costs as the reason for the price hike.

Toyota’s Indian portfolio now consists of six models following the Yaris’ discontinuation.

Toyota India is hiking the prices of all its offerings next month, October. The carmaker has cited rising input costs as the reason for the price hike. This will be the second price increment from Toyota this year.

This news comes soon after the discontinuation of the Yaris. Toyota’s India portfolio now consists of six models, namely the Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Camry, and Vellfire.

Their present price ranges are as follows:

Model Ex-showroom Delhi Prices Glanza Rs 7.34 lakh to Rs 9.30 lakh Urban Cruiser Rs 8.62 lakh to Rs 11.40 lakh Innova Crysta Rs 16.41 lakh to Rs 24.99 lakh Fortuner Rs 30.34 lakh to Rs 38.30 lakh Camry Rs 40.59 lakh Vellfire Rs 89.90 lakh

Toyota Hilux

In terms of new launches, Toyota is expected to launch a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (which could be named Belta) and the Hilux (as a rival to Isuzu’s D-Max V-Cross), both of which could arrive in early 2022. Toyota is also expected to launch the Fortuner Legender 4x4 AT in the first week of October.

