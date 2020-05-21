All New Volvo Cars To Have A Speed Limit Of 180kmph

Published On May 21, 2020 12:54 PM By Rohit

While the speed limit will be implemented from this year itself, a care key will be offered with all models from 2021

This is part of Volvo’s Vision 2020 campaign.

A care key will help owners set additional limitations.

Volvo states intoxication and distraction as other reasons for accidents after overspeeding.

As part of its Vision 2020 campaign, Volvo has announced that all its upcoming models from 2020 will have a speed limit of 180kmph as standard. The manufacturer will also offer a care key (from 2021) that will allow drivers to set additional limitations on the car’s top speed before lending it to family members or younger and inexperienced drivers as well as for valet parking.

The carmaker has introduced these features to achieve zero traffic fatalities. Commenting on the initiative, Malin Ekholm, Head of Volvo Cars Safety Centre, said, “We believe that a carmaker has a responsibility to help improve traffic safety. Our speed limiting technology and the dialogue that it initiated, fits that thinking. The speed cap and care key help people reflect and realise that speeding is dangerous while also providing extra peace of mind and supporting better driver behaviour.”

Even though the top speed limitation has divided opinion in the industry, Volvo has decided to implement it across its entire range. Volvo says that even if cars are equipped with the latest safety technology, it’s not enough to prevent severe injuries and fatalities in case of overspeeding.

Volvo has also mentioned intoxication and distraction as other reasons for accidents or mishaps. To tackle this problem, it plans to install in-car cameras and other sensors that monitor the driver. It allows the car to intervene if an intoxicated or distracted driver does not respond to warning signals and is risking an accident involving serious injury or death. Volvo’s Vision 2020 campaign seeks to reduce the number of people that die or are seriously injured in road traffic accidents to zero.