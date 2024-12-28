All New Skoda And Volkswagen Cars That Are Expected To Come To India In 2025

We can expect the return of fan favourite Skoda Octavia RS along with multiple EV offerings and a few other global offerings coming to our shores from the Volkswagen Group

The beginning of a new calendar year marks a fresh start for all of us, including automakers who plan multiple new car launches for different markets. While we have already brought to you what some carmakers have lined up for 2025, in this story, let’s check out what the Skoda-Volkswagen duo might have for us in store. While Skoda is expected to bring the new generation Octavia RS and Superb, we can expect Volkswagen to bring the globally introduced new-generation Tiguan to our shores.

With the context set, let us look at what we can expect from Skoda and Volkswagen in 2025:

New Skoda Octavia RS

Expected Debut- January 17, 2025

Expected Price- Rs 45 lakh

The Skoda Octavia was part of the Indian market for over two decades and was discontinued after the BS6 phase 2 was introduced. The Octavia RS is still globally available and received a facelift in the second half of 2024, and this model is expected to be showcased at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The globally available Octavia RS comes with refreshed looks inside and out, along with a 2-litre turbo-petrol powertrain rated at 265 PS and 370 Nm.

New Skoda Kodiaq

Expected Launch- March 2025

Expected Price- Rs 40 lakh

The generation update for the Skoda Kodiaq was revealed in 2023, and the SUV has been spotted on Indian roads a few times in 2024. Although the global-spec Kodiaq comes with several powertrain options, including a mild and plug-in hybrid system, we believe the new Indian version of the Skoda Kodiaq will retain the current model’s 2-litre turbo-petrol engine (190 PS/ 320 Nm).

New Skoda Superb

Expected Launch- August 2025

Expected Price- Rs 40 lakh

Revealed globally in late 2023, the Superb’s fourth-generation update is expected to come to our shores in 2025. It comes with all-new looks and features, including level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). While the global-spec Superb comes with multiple powertrain options, we expect the India-spec model to retain the outgoing Superb’s 190 PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Skoda Enyaq

Expected Launch- Late 2025

Expected Price- Rs 45 lakh

The Enyaq which was Skoda’s first all-electric SUV has been around globally for some years, and it is expected to come to India in 2025. The all-electric Enyaq comes with multiple battery packs depending on the market and features a claimed range of up to 566 km. Skoda also revealed the sketches of the new generation Skoda Enyaq, but we need to wait and see if it brings the facelifted EV which came out last year or the new generation model on our shores.

Skoda Elroq

Expected launch- In late 2025

Expected Price- Rs 35 lakh

The Elroq is the Czech carmaker’s smallest all-electric SUV offering yet. Externally, the Elroq is based on Skoda’s new design language named the Modern Solid, while the cabin draws inspiration from Superb. The global version, depending on the market, features three battery packs – 55 kWh, 63 kWh and 82 kWh – with a maximum claimed range of 560 km.

New Volkswagen Tiguan

Expected Launch- September 2025

Expected Price- Rs 37- 39 lakh

Similar to Superb, the Tiguan saw a global debut of its latest generation in late 2023 which featured a new design inspired by the electric line-up from Volkswagen. The cabin also saw an upgrade along with a new 15-inch infotainment system. For its powertrain, the new generation Tiguan is expected to keep its 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, with an output similar to that of Skoda Superb.

Volkswagen Virtus And Taigun Model Year Updates

Expected Launch- To Be Announced

The Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus that came out in 2021 and 2022, respectively, are expected to receive model year updates in 2025. For both models, the updates are likely to be minor visual changes along with some new features to spruce up the cars. In terms of powertrain, both models are expected to retain their 1-litre turbo-petrol churning 115 PS and 178 Nm, and the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol with an output of 150 PS and 250 Nm.

Which car are you most excited about in this list? Let us know in the comments.

