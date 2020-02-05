Haval Vision 2025 SUV Showcased At Auto Expo 2020

Published On Feb 05, 2020 01:58 PM By Rohit for Haval Vision 2025

EV concept features 5G connectivity and advanced autonomous capabilities

Great Wall Motor to enter India with its Haval range of SUVs.

Gets AR-HUD that can help transform the windshield into a touchscreen display.

Comes with a 3D car locating function to find the car in crowded parking lots.

GWM has also showcased other Haval SUVs and the Ora R1 at the Auto Expo.

Chinese carmaker Great Wall Motor will begin its India innings by introducing its Haval range of SUVs. It has now showcased its future vision for SUVs, the Vision 2025 concept, at the ongoing Auto Expo. However, this isn’t its global debut as it was already revealed at the Shanghai International Auto Show in April 2019.

It gets augmented reality head-up display (AR-HUD) that can transform the windshield into a touchscreen display which can be used for navigation. Haval’s Vision 2025 concept also comes with facial recognition function, 5G connectivity, and automated driving modes. The Vision 2025 rides on 22-inch alloy wheels. Haval also offers the concept SUV with features such as auto park, auto summon and option to shop while driving.

Additionally, it also gets cameras in place of ORVMs in addition to sleek headlamps and tail lamps. The Vision 2025 also comes with a 3D car locating function that can help you find the car in a crowded parking lot.