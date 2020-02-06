China’s Haima Group Shows Bird Electric EV1 At Auto Expo 2020

Modified On Feb 06, 2020 04:40 PM By Dhruv for Haima Bird Electric EV1

The electric hatchback will be priced below the Rs 10-lakh mark!

In its size, the Bird Electric EV1 is comparable to the WagonR and Santro.

Will be available with two battery pack options: 20.5kWh and 28.5kWh.

Electric motor can make 40PS while torque output goes up to 105Nm with the larger battery.

Production is expected to begin in 12-15 months.

Will rival the Mahindra e-KUV100.

China’s Haima Automobiles has come to India and tied up with Bird Electric to reveal the EV1 hatchback. Its most remarkable feat as an EV would be its target price - under Rs 10 lakh.

It measures 3,680 mm in length, 1,570mm in width, 1,530mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,340mm. That’s similar to the likes of Hyundai Santro and Maruti WagonR.

There are two different battery packs on offer. The first one is rated at 20.5kWh and the second one at 28.5kWh. The former claims a range of 200km while the latter can do 300km on a full charge. The electric motor makes 40PS/95Nm with the smaller battery pack and with the larger battery pack, the torque is bumped up to 105Nm. It doesn’t seem to feature fast-charging as its charge times are listed at 9 hours for the smaller battery and 11 hours for the bigger one.

Its feature list has not been revealed as yet but you can expect it to meet the standard safety requirements with dual front airbags and rear parking sensors.

Bird Electric has also revealed that the first batch of EV1 electric hatchbacks will roll out in 12-15 months. While it has not been confirmed, we believe it will be produced at its upcoming plant in Manesar, Gurgaon.

Once launched, it will rival the recently launched Mahindra e-KUV100. It may also face competition from a fellow Chinese manufacturer by way of the GWM R1 that was also showcased at the Auto Expo.