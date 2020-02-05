MG E200 Showcased At Auto Expo 2020

Published On Feb 05, 2020 10:36 AM By Dhruv

MG continues the trend of bringing Baojun models to India but will this one stick around?

The E200 is a quadricycle, which was recently updated for the Chinese market.

In the real world, it can do more than 200km on a single charge.

Its boxy design is complimented well by sleek headlamps and tail lamps.

MG has displayed the E200 at Auto Expo 2020. It’s a small electric vehicle available with a Baojun badge in China.

The biggest highlight of the E200 is its electric range, which was bumped up to 250km, quite a distance for a vehicle of its size. However, that is according to the NEDC (New European Driving Cycle). Its real-world range will be lesser than that.

The headlamps are a sleek pair of units and the tail lamps follow a similar design theme. Apart from that, the E200 has quite a boxy design, although the windshield is quite raked.

Inside too, there is only seating for two but that is no surprise given that the MG E200 measures only 2,497mm in length, 1,526mm in width, and 1,616mm in height. The small size is put to good use as the E200 only requires 3.8 metres to make a complete U-turn.

Ultimately, the MG E200 is a quadricycle and we don’t think it will be launched in India anytime soon. Wondering why MG has showcased it at Auto Expo 2020? We think it is to demonstrate what the brand as a whole is capable of giving the Indian market.