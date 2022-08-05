Published On Aug 05, 2022 12:54 PM By Rohit for Jeep Compass

It will sport a ‘5th Anniversary’ badge to mark five years of the SUV’s run in India

Jeep is expected to launch the limited edition model of the Compass soon.

It will likely get a few cosmetic tweaks inside and out.

The limited edition Compass could share its features list with the standard model.

Jeep has provided the SUV with both petrol and diesel engines, a 4WD option is only offered with the diesel unit.

Expect the limited edition model to be priced at a premium over the standard Compass.

Jeep has released a teaser to reveal that the Compass SUV will have a limited edition model soon. It is being introduced to mark the fifth anniversary of the SUV in India.

Happy 5th Anniversary to the Jeep Compass! Celebrating #5YearsOfAdventure and to mark this milestone we’re introducing the 5th Anniversary logo; a badge marking our years of excellence. Stay tuned for more! #JeepIndia #JeepLife #JeepCompass #Adventure #OIIIIIIIO pic.twitter.com/UCH6Hl0uQL — Jeep India (@JeepIndia) August 4, 2022

The teaser suggests that the upcoming limited edition Compass will sport a ‘5th Anniversary’ badge to commemorate the feat. While no other changes have been detailed in the short clip, we expect Jeep to give the limited edition SUV a few cosmetic tweaks inside and out.

We don’t expect much changes to the equipment list of the SUV. Jeep sells the top-spec trim of the Compass with a panoramic sunroof, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a digital driver display, and ventilated front seats. Its safety kit includes up to six airbags, electronic stability control, rollover mitigation, hill assist and panic brake assist.

The Compass is available with both petrol and diesel engine options which are: a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol (163PS and 250Nm) and a 2-litre diesel (172PS and 350Nm), both paired to a 6-speed manual as standard. A 7-speed dual-clutch automatic for the turbo-petrol engine and a 9-speed automatic for the diesel are the optional transmission units on offer. Four-wheel drive is exclusive to the diesel models.

We expect the limited edition Compass to command a slight premium over the existing prices of the SUV (Rs 18.39 lakh to Rs 29.94 lakh, ex-showroom pan-India). The Compass is a rival to the likes of the Citroen C5 Aircross, Hyundai Tucson and Volkswagen Tiguan.

Read More on : Jeep Compass Automatic