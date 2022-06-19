Published On Jun 19, 2022 10:00 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Venue

The SUV gets cosmetic and feature upgrades but carries on with the same engines from the pre-facelift version

Hyundai has launched the facelifted Venue in India. With the mid-life update, the sub-compact SUV has gotten a bunch of changes over its previous iteration.

Here are top 7 highlights that you must know about the new Venue:

Bolder Design

The Hyundai Venue has received a few cosmetic upgrades, with the majority of them being on its fascia. It now comes with a chrome-studded grille inspired by the upcoming fourth-generation Tucson’s and a redone front bumper. While the split headlight setup has been retained, the 2022 Venue has been provided with new elements for the upper cluster and it now comes with LED lighting.

In profile, the only noticeable change is the new alloy wheel design. At the rear, the updated SUV now features connected LED taillights (with revised geometric elements) and a tweaked bumper.

Option Of Two More Colours

Hyundai continues to offer the facelifted Venue with almost the same colour palette as the pre-facelift model, with the inclusion of two new shades. Here’s a look at all the options:

1) Fiery Red

2) Denim Blue

3) Typhoon Silver

4) Titan Grey

5) Polar White

6) Phantom Black (new)

7) Fiery Red with Phantom Black roof (new)

A Refreshed Cabin

Another important change has come inside the SUV’s cabin: It now gets a black and ivory cabin theme. Apart from the new cabin theme and two-tone upholstery, everything else remains unchanged.

A More Expansive Features List

The SUV now comes with a 4-way powered driver’s seat, LED projector headlights, and drive modes. Hyundai also offers it with a digitised driver’s display (akin to the Carens), two-step reclining rear seats, and Alexa and Google Assistant devices support. Hyundai has even updated the BlueLink software to offer over 60 connected features.

It carries on with a bunch of equipment from its pre-facelift model such as auto AC, cruise control, sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen system, and wireless phone charging. Its safety kit remains unchanged with up to six airbags, electronic stability control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and hill-assist control.

No Changes Under The Hood

While we were expecting the Venue to get the Kia Sonet’s 115PS diesel-auto option with the refresh, Hyundai hasn’t chosen to do so. That means there’s no change underneath the SUV’s hood. Here’s a look at its powertrain details:

Engine 1.2-litre Petrol 1-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 83PS 120PS 110PS Torque 114Nm 172Nm 240Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT

With the facelift, the Venue has lost out on the 6-speed MT option with the turbo-petrol unit, which was available before.

Longer Wait Times

The new Hyundai Venue is said to have a tentative waiting period of three to four months.

Pricing And Rivals

Hyundai has priced the facelifted Venue from Rs 7.53 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India) onwards. The SUV faces stiff competition from the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger, and Kia Sonet.

