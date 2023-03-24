7 Features From The Hyundai Verna 2023 Expected On The New Hyundai Creta

Modified On Mar 24, 2023 08:22 AM By Tarun for Hyundai Creta 2024

The facelifted Creta is expected to arrive sometime in 2024 and will be different from the global update

The new generation Hyundai Verna is here with several segment-first features, a more powerful turbo-petrol engine, and enhanced safety features. Its stablemate, the Creta, is positioned as a similarly premium model and due a facelift expected to arrive sometime next year.

The current generation of the compact SUV was launched in 2020 and it hasn’t received a major update since. Since then, the competition in the segment has gotten tougher and the Creta would need some big changes to stand out again, like the ones seen in the new Verna sedan.

So, here are seven features of the sixth-generation Verna that we expect on the facelifted Creta as well:

New Turbo-Petrol Engine

The Verna gets a new 1.5-litre TGDi turbo-petrol engine, which claims 160PS and 253Nm of performance. The same engine is now available onboard the Alcazar. It will also be onboard the 2024 Creta, possibly along with the same six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT transmissions. This powertrain will replace the current SUV’s 140PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine with a DCT automatic. With the new turbo-petrol unit, the Creta would become the most powerful in the segment, ahead of the Skoda-Volkswagen duo.

ADAS

Hyundai is now offering ADAS on the new Verna, which should also be carried forward to the Creta. It includes features like automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, front collision avoidance, lane keep assist, and adaptive cruise control.

Currently, the MG Astor is the only compact SUV to get radar-based safety technology. While ADAS won’t be a standout feature for the Creta, it would bring it up to par with the competition.

Integrated Dual Displays

While the Creta already comes with a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen as introduced on the new Hyundai Verna, it could get the latter’s integrated dual display setup. The SUV’s semi-digital instrument cluster can be replaced by the digitised cluster offered in the Verna, or even the digital driver display from the Alcazar.

Heated And Front Ventilated Seats

The Verna’s segment-first feature is expected onboard the 2024 Creta as well. While most of the Creta’s rivals get front ventilated seats, the heating function would be a first for the segment.

Connected Lights

We earlier reported that the 2024 Creta would carry its distinctive styling and wouldn’t look similar to the facelifted version that’s on sale in Indonesia. Instead, the India-spec Creta update is likely to sport connected LED DRLs and tail lights, just like the Verna. Connected lights are the latest fad among carmakers and can be seen on several cars these days across segments.

Switchable Controls

Another unique feature of the 2023 Verna is switchable climate and infotainment controls, as seen in the Kia EV6. The touch-enabled panel houses AC controls which can be switched for infotainment audio controls. The futuristic-looking element is also expected onboard the Hyundai Creta.

Different Styling For The Turbo Variants

The current version of the Hyundai Creta arrived with subtle differentiators between the turbo and regular variants. You could tell them apart as the turbo variants got dual tip exhausts, some blacked-out elements, and dual-tone exterior shades. However, Hyundai has upped the distinction with the new Verna.

The turbo-petrol variants of the Verna get a black cabin theme with red accents, black alloy wheels, red brake calipers, and an optional black roof. Similar differences can also be expected for the turbo variants of the facelifted Creta.

Hyundai is going to launch the facelifted Creta in the first half of 2024. One big difference between the sedan and SUV would be the latter retaining the option of a diesel engine. The new Hyundai Verna is priced from Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh while the present day Creta retails between Rs 10.84 lakh and Rs 19.13 lakh (ex-showroom).

