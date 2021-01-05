Jeep Wrangler And New Grand Cherokee To Be Assembled Locally By 2022

Published On Jan 05, 2021 08:22 PM By Sonny for Jeep Grand Cherokee

As a result, the prices of both high-end models should drop drastically

The Wrangler and Grand Cherokee were offered in India as CBUs when Jeep launched in 2016.

While the Cherokee is currently not on sale, the latest-gen Wrangler was launched in 2019.

Jeep will bring the upcoming fifth-gen 2022 Grand Cherokee to India for local assembly at Ranjangaon.

The Wrangler is currently priced from Rs 63.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

American carmaker Jeep recently announced its decision to invest US$250 million into the Indian market for new models and local assembly of previously imported nameplates by 2022. The plans for the latter include the Wrangler and the fifth-generation 2022 Grand Cherokee.

Both the Wrangler and the Grand Cherokee have been offered in India as CBU imports and hence, their steep prices. Jeep launched the latest generation of the Wrangler in 2019 while the Grand Cherokee is due to return in its next-gen avatar with a world premiere expected later this year. As locally assembled units, the prices of these models will see a drop.

The 2019 Wrangler is offered only with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with an 8-speed automatic transmission. It is available in two trims, Unlimited and Rubicon, priced at Rs 63.94 lakh and Rs 68.94 lakh (ex-showroom India). Jeep plans to locally assemble the Wrangler at its Ranjangaon facility which should bring down prices drastically.

The Wrangler is Jeep’s go-anywhere offering with a lifestyle appeal while the Grand Cherokee is positioned as the large family SUV. When it was on sale in India, the GC was offered in its sporty SRT trim as well which boasted of a 6.4-litre Hemi V8 engine making 475PS and 624Nm. The new fifth-gen Grand Cherokee will be based on an Alfa Romeo platform which is also part of the FCA Group, like Jeep. It is expected to offer the choice of petrol, diesel, and even an electrified powertrain along with a V8-powered SRT variant as well.

Currently, Jeep only makes the Compass in India which is due to be launched in its facelifted avatar soon. The pre-facelift Compass, priced between Rs 16.49 lakh and Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), has been the brand’s best-seller in India since its launch in 2017. The Wrangler has no direct rivals in India while the Grand Cherokee will be taking on the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, and Range Rover Velar.

