5-Door Mahindra Thar Spotted With 2 NEW Design Elements

Modified On Aug 28, 2023 03:43 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Thar 5-Door

These two new design elements should help it set itself slightly apart from the three-door Thar

2024 Mahindra Thar 5-Door

  • 5-Door Thar spied with a new grille and projector headlamps. 

  • To further get a fixed metal top and electric sunroof over the three-door Thar. 

  • New feature additions could include a bigger touchscreen infotainment and automatic AC. 

  • Will retain the 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines with manual and automatic transmissions. 

  • Rear and four-wheel drivetrains could be on offer just like the regular Thar. 

  • Launch in early 2024; expected to be priced from around Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). 

The 5-door Mahindra Thar has been spied testing again, giving us a clear look at two of its new visual elements. The more practical version of the off-roader will go on sale in early 2024. 

What’s New?

2024 Mahindra Thar 5-Door

The latest images of the 5-door Thar that have surfaced online showcase a beefier six-slat grille, which is different from the Thar’s iconic seven-slat design. The slats are further split horizontally and still have a semi-exposed design. 

The iconic round headlamps are retained but instead of halogen lights, the 5-door will carry projector units. It could further be equipped with LEDs, since that’s the trend with most of the cars on sale, especially at this price point. 

Other Details Known So Far

2024 Mahindra Thar 5-Door

The bigger Thar will carry the same boxy and rugged silhouette but with two extra doors. Two other important changes over the three-door Thar will be a fixed metal top and an electric sunroof. The interior should remain roughly the same, with minor changes such as a bigger touchscreen system and more practical storage spaces. 

Powertrains Could Be Updated

Mahindra Thar 5-Door

Powering the 5-door Thar will be the same 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines as the regular off-roader, possibly in a higher state of tune. Six-speed manual and automatic transmissions will be offered with both the powertrains. We’re expecting it to get the choice of rear and four-wheel drivetrains, just like the 3-door Thar. 

The 5-door Mahindra Thar is expected to be priced from around Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be positioned as a rugged alternative to compact SUVs and a bigger and more premium option to the Maruti Jimny. Mahindra also recently confirmed that the five-door Thar will be going electric, as showcased in the Vision Thar.e concept.

