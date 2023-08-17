Modified On Aug 17, 2023 05:18 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Global Pik Up

The all new Mahindra pickup truck might still be in concept form, but it did not look too far from a production-spec version

Mahindra went big with respect to unveiling new concepts and details of its upcoming electric vehicles (EVs) at its recently held event on India’s 2023 Independence Day. Among the latest premieres was a lifestyle pickup truck concept called the ‘Global Pik Up.’ It is clearly based on the Mahindra Scorpio N SUV already on sale, and these are the 5 key takeaways from the new pickup concept:

Crisp Design

While the pickup does get its own distinctive design touches, it still has some elements on its exterior which will remind you of the Mahindra Scorpio N. These include the LED headlights with revised LED DRLs and a slightly redone grille.

The rear is where things get different as the pickup has a payload area for luggage and adventure. Its back has an opening gate for the payload bay seen with the ‘Mahindra’ embossing and vertically stacked LED taillights.

Some of the updates seen on the Mahindra Global Pik Up concept might just have given us hints of what the facelifted Scorpio N could look like, especially the new lighting setups.

Familiar Cabin

Mahindra has retained the cabin and dashboard layout of the Scorpio N’s interior in the Pik Up concept. The only noticeable difference is that the pickup’s cabin has an all-black theme with contrast red stitching, while the Scorpio N gets a combination of black and brown. Some of the silver-finished details of the SUV, like the door and grab handles on the door pads, have been redone in piano black to add to the sporty nature of the pickup.

ADAS Added

One of the most interesting new features on the Pik Up is the inclusion of the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Other features on board the pickup include 5G connectivity, a single-pane sunroof, all-around airbag protection and driver drowsiness detection.

The pickup is based on the Scorpio N’s platform, which had received a 5-star rating in the Global NCAP crash tests. With ADAS added, Mahindra expects the production-spec pickup to achieve the same, and with other NCAPs as well.

Updated Powertrain

Although the Global Pik Up concept is also getting a 2.2-litre diesel engine, it will be powered by an updated version of the same unit found in the Scorpio N. Mahindra didn’t share any technical specifications of the same, except that the pickup will get a 4-wheel drivetrain (4WD) for off-roading capabilities. In the SUV, the diesel powertrain is available in two states of tune: 132PS/300Nm or 175PS/400Nm. Transmission options will be the same for the updated powertrain as well with either 6-speed MT or 6-speed AT.

Extreme Off-road Potential

Being a concept version of a pickup truck, the Global Pik Up does have certain fancy equipment on the outside to stay true to its rugged character. Apart from the obvious increased ground clearance and hardcore off-road-specific alloy wheels, it also has a range of extreme modifications. That includes a high snorkel on the driver side of the A-pillar and a roof rack with a bright set of LED lights.

There’s more off-roading bits including a winch-attachment in the front bumper, individual side steps and silver side moulding, a pair of wheels placed in the loading area, and tow hooks in both the bumpers.

Mahindra has mentioned that the pickup is being considered for India as well but we don’t expect to see it anytime before 2026. Prices are expected to start from Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom). For now, the only pickup trucks available in the passenger segment are the Isuzu V-Cross and Toyota Hilux.

