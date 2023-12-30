Published On Dec 30, 2023 08:01 AM By Shreyash

Hyundai welcomed a new brand ambassador, and meanwhile, spy shots of Mahindra’s upcoming facelifted SUV surfaced again

In the last week of 2023, Hyundai India onboarded a new brand ambassador, while a Bollywood actor brought home an MG EV as his first electric vehicle. During the same week, new interior spy shots of the soon-to-be-launched updated subcompact SUV from Mahindra surfaced on the internet. Let’s have a look at all the important highlights of the week.

Hyundai India’s New Brand Ambassador

Hyundai India welcomed Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone as its new brand ambassador. She is the second brand ambassador for the Korean automaker in India after Shah Rukh Khan. On this partnership, Deepika said, “I’m delighted to join forces with Hyundai, an iconic name synonymous with innovation and excellence in the automotive industry.”

Suniel Shetty Bought MG Comet EV

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty added a humble MG Comet EV to his garage collection, marking his first electric vehicle. The actor's impressive garage also features cars such as the Hummer H2 and Land Rover Defender 110.

Honda Elevate Rugged Looking Concept Previewed

Honda previewed a more rugged-looking conceptualised version of the Honda Elevate in Japan, called the Field Explorer edition. This special concept of the Honda SUV has been built using genuine Honda accessories exclusively available in Japan. Honda will officially showcase the SUV there in the coming days.

Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Spied Again

We obtained more details on the upcoming Mahindra XUV300 facelift as the test mule was spied again. This time, cabin shots of both manual and automatic transmission versions of the facelifted SUV have surfaced on the internet, revealing additional details and new features.

Xiaomi SU7 Unveiled

The Chinese smartphone company, Xiaomi, took the wraps off its first electric car, called SUV7. It’s a four-door electric four seater electric car which comes with two powertrain options, including both rear-wheel-drive and (RWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrains. The SUV7 offers a claimed range of up to 800 km.

Image Source