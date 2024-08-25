Modified On Aug 25, 2024 12:57 PM By Dipan for Mahindra Thar ROXX

The Mahindra Thar Roxx and Scorpio Classic are among the most affordable RWD SUVs in India

The Mahindra Thar Roxx has been unveiled with prices starting at Rs 12.99 lakh for petrol variants and Rs 13.99 lakh for diesel variants (introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India). This puts it in the same price range as another Mahindra RWD SUV, the Scorpio Classic. If you’re on a budget and looking for an RWD SUV, here’s a comparison between the base variants of the Thar Roxx and the Scorpio Classic to help you decide.

Price

Model Price Mahindra Thar Roxx MX1* Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 13.99 lakh Mahindra Scorpio Classic S Rs 13.62 lakh to Rs 13.87 lakh

* Only the RWD prices of the Mahindra Thar Roxx have been unveiled

Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The Mahindra Thar Roxx comes with an option of either a petrol variant or a diesel powertrain which cost Rs 12.99 lakh and Rs 13.99 lakh. In comparison, the Scorpio Classic’s 7-seater S variant is Rs 37,000 pricier, while the 9-seater base variant costs Rs 12,000 more than the diesel Thar Roxx MX1.

Dimensions

Mahindra Thar Roxx Mahindra Scorpio Classic Difference Length 4,428 mm 4,456 mm (-28 mm) Width 1,870 mm 1,820 mm +50 mm Height 1,923 mm 1,995 mm (-72 mm) Wheelbase 2,850 mm 2,680 mm +170 mm

The Scorpio Classic is longer and taller than the Thar Roxx. However, the Thar Roxx is wider and has a larger wheelbase, which could mean a more spacious cabin. Moreover, the Scorpio Classic has more seats, so the lesser space might translate to a more cramped than the Thar Roxx.

Powertrains

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX1 Mahindra Scorpio Classic S Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel 2.2-litre diesel engine Power (PS) 162 PS 152 PS 132 PS Torque (Nm) 330 Nm 330 Nm 300 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed manual 6-speed manual Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive Rear-wheel drive Rear-wheel-drive

The Mahindra Thar Roxx MX1 variant’s engines produce less output compared to the higher-spec models, but they are still more powerful than the Scorpio Classic’s 132 PS unit.

The Scorpio Classic’s 2.2-litre diesel engine produces 20 PS and 30 Nm less than the Thar Roxx’s diesel engine here, even though both have similar capacity engines. However, both models feature a 6-speed manual gearbox that drives the rear wheels.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx also gets a turbo-petrol engine, which is not offered in the Scorpio Classic.

Features

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX1 Mahindra Scorpio Classic S Exterior LED projector headlights

18-inch steel wheels (without covers)

LED turn indicators on the fenders

Sidesteps

LED tail lights Halogen headlights

Blacked-out bumpers

17-inch steel wheels (without wheel covers)

Black body cladding

Halogen indicators on the fenders

LED tail lights Interior Fabric upholstery

Front centre sliding armrest

Sunglass holder

Adjustable headrests for all passengers

5 seats Vinyl upholstery

Soft-touch materials on the door pads

Adjustable headrests for the rear passengers on either side

7 or 9 seats Comfort and Convenience Push-button start/stop

Power steering

Steering-mounted controls

Manual AC with rear vents

Semi-digital driver’s display with coloured MID

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

All four power windows

12V socket at the front

USB Type-C charging port at the rear Manually adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Semi-digital driver’s display with MID

12V socket at the front

Manual AC with rear vents

All four power windows Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen

4 speakers Not Available Safety 6 airbags

Electronic stability program (ESP) with BLD (Brake locking differential)

Seat belt reminder for all passengers

3-point seat belt for all passengers

Central locking

Height-adjustable seat belts at the front

ISOFIX child seat mounts 2 airbags

Seat belt reminder for both driver and passenger seats

Rear parking sensors

The Scorpio Classic has a basic look with black bumpers and body cladding, and halogen headlights. In contrast, the Thar Roxx MX1 features body-coloured panels, LED headlights, and larger 18-inch steel wheels.

Inside, the Scorpio Classic offers vinyl seats and soft-touch door pads, which the Thar Roxx MX1 lacks. However, the Thar Roxx provides better storage options in the cabin, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, and rear charging ports, which are some features missing in the Scorpio Classic.

The Thar Roxx seats 5, while the Scorpio Classic offers seating for 7 or 9.

In terms of infotainment, the Thar Roxx stands out with a 10.25-inch touchscreen and four speakers, while the Scorpio Classic has no music system.

The Thar Roxx also excels in safety, with 6 airbags, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Which SUV To Buy?

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic and the Mahindra Thar (3-door) have both built a legendary status in India, each with a devoted following that has kept their sales strong over the years.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx, with its blend of old-school charm and modern touches, stands out in the crowd. Its base MX1 variant, despite being an entry-level trim, doesn’t skimp on the must-have features. It gets LED headlights, sidesteps, and the same 10.25-inch touchscreen found in the top-spec model. Mahindra has also equipped it with six airbags and height-adjustable seat belts, ensuring that even budget-conscious buyers get a well-rounded package.

On the flip side, the Scorpio Classic continues to hold its ground, even against its newer sibling, the Scorpio N. The base S variant may feature a more dated exterior, but it offers seating for 7 or 9 passengers, coupled with a powerful diesel engine. This makes it an ideal choice for larger families who need a tough, reliable SUV for rough terrains. The Mahindra Thar Roxx may have a seating capacity limited to five, but the Scorpio Classic offers more seats, accommodating 7 or even 9 passengers. This makes the Scorpio Classic a better option for those who need to carry more people.

Before making your decision, we recommend taking both for a test drive. However, which base model car looks more alluring to you on paper - the Mahindra Thar Roxx MX1 or the Scorpio Classic S? Tell us in the comments section below.

