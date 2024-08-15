5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx Interior Explained In 10 Images

Published On Aug 15, 2024 02:01 PM By Dipan for Mahindra Thar ROXX

The Mahindra Thar Roxx draws significant inspiration from the interiors of the standard Thar 3-door model

The Mahindra Thar Roxx has been launched in India at Rs 12.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). While its design closely resembles the 3-door Thar, the interiors have been upgraded with leatherette trims and an enhanced set of features. Let's explore the Thar Roxx's interiors through 10 images.

Cabin

The showcased Mahindra Thar Roxx gets a dual-tone black and beige treatment in the interiors. The steering wheel is the same unit as the Mahindra XUV700 and XUV 3XO, and gets the same set of steering-mounted controls as well.

Digital Driver’s Display

The Thar Roxx features a 10.25-inch all-digital driver's display that supports navigation to be displayed in it.

Touchscreen

A 10.25-inch touchscreen is also being provided with this 5-door Mahindra SUV that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Auto AC

The Mahindra Thar Roxx gets automatic AC and also comes with separate AC vents for the rear passengers.

Centre Console

The centre console houses the gear lever and the lever for the low-range transfer case. A dedicated space for keeping the key and two bottle holders have also been provided.

The front passengers get individual centre armrests.

Panoramic Sunroof

Mahindra is also offering a panoramic sunroof, which increases the airiness in the cabin.

Seats

The Thar Roxx comes with a white leatherette upholstery for the seats, while the front seats also have ventilation functionality.

Mahindra is offering the rear seats with a foldable centre armrest and adjustable headrests for all passengers. The SUV also features 3-point seatbelts for all seats and ISOFIX child seat mounts are also provided.

Boot Space

The elongated wheelbase has also allowed for 644 litres of boot space in the Mahindra Thar Roxx.

Powertrain

The Mahindra Thar Roxx gets two engine options: a 2.2-litre diesel engine (175 PS/370 Nm) and a 2-litre petrol engine (177 PS/380 Nm). Both engines are mated with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The diesel-powered SUV gets an option of either a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) or a four-wheel-drive (4WD) setup, while the petrol-powered iteration gets only an RWD setup.

Price and Rivals

The prices of the Mahindra Thar Roxx start at Rs 12.99 lakh, and only the RWD variant prices have been unveiled that go up to Rs 20.49 lakh (all prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). Mahinda will reveal the prices of the 4WD variants soon.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx directly rivals the 5-door Force Gurkha while serving as a premium alternative to the Maruti Jimny.

