All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    2026 Renault Duster: India-Spec Vs Global-Spec Model Compared

    Modified On Jan 29, 2026 11:04 AM By Yashein

    3.8K Views
    • Write a comment

    Rather than being a straight copy of the global model, the India-spec Duster comes with multiple market-specific changes inside and out

    Renault Duster India vs Global

    Renault has officially revealed the new Duster for India, marking the return of a nameplate that once played a crucial role in establishing the brand in the country. While the new Duster is based on the latest global model sold under the Dacia badge in several international markets, the India-spec version is not a direct copy. Instead, Renault has introduced many market-specific changes to better align the SUV with Indian buyer preferences.

    The 2026 Duster represents a significant generational jump for Indian customers. From styling and cabin layout to features and powertrain choices. Here’s a detailed comparison of how the India-spec 2026 Renault Duster differs from its global-spec counterpart.

    Design

    Front

    One of the most prominent differences lies in the branding. Global-spec models feature bold ‘Renault’ lettering on the grille. In contrast, the India-spec version spells out ‘Duster’, focusing on the strong recall the nameplate enjoys on our shores.

    2026 Renault Duster
    Renault Duster
     

    The headlamp shape remains unchanged, but the lighting signature is different. Global models feature Y-shaped LED daytime running lights, whereas the India-spec Duster uses slimmer LED DRLs. The headlamp internals have also been revised slightly to suit the new lighting layout.

    Another noticeable change is the bumper design. While both versions retain a silver-finished overhang on the front bumper, the India-spec Duster gets a revised layout with triple air intakes positioned higher up. The fog lamps have been pushed towards the corners, and the lower grille now features vertically oriented air intakes with black plastic housings. The fascia of the India-spec model looks more premium, while the global model looks more rugged.  

    Side 

    From the side, the India-spec Duster gets Himalayan-inspired fender badges on select variants, replacing the simpler plastic trims seen on the global model. There is also a yellow ‘Iconic’ accent strip running along the lower door line, along with yellow ‘Duster’ branding on the roof rails, both of which are absent internationally. All these subtle tweaks add flavour to the design of the India-spec Duster. 

    2026 Renault Duster
    New Renault Duster

    Wheel size remains the same at 18 inches for both versions. However, the India-spec SUV gets black-finished alloy wheels, while global models usually feature dual-tone or silver finishes. The black alloy wheels add a hint of sportiness to the profile and complement the Duster's design language. 

    A small detail: 

    Keen-eyed observers will notice that the Duster’s real door handles are mounted on the C-pillar instead of their conventional position. This wasn’t the case in the old Duster. 

    Rear

    At the rear, the overall design remains similar, but the India-spec Duster gains a few notable additions. A connected LED light strip spans the width of the tailgate on the Indian model, whereas global versions use standalone tail lamps. 

    2026 Renault Duster 

    The triangular tail-lamps on the India-spec Duster also get a sleeker LED layout. Additionally, the tailgate features a mix of glossy and matte black trim, and the rear bumper has been redesigned with a two-tone finish and a silver surround effect. Global models, in comparison, feature a simpler rear bumper design. 

    The Duster has come a long way from, with the new one being a big upgrade from the old one that was sold in India. Here’s a detailed report on the Duster’s evolution in India. 

    Following the trend: 

    Most Indian carmakers are offering connected tail lamps in their SUVs, and it seems like Renault has done their research well and followed the market trend. 

    Interior: A More Premium Cabin For India? 

    The differences between the India-spec and global-spec Duster are even more evident once you step inside. 

    In the global model, you get a monotone grey interior with minimal contrast. On the other hand, the India-spec model uses yellow contrast stitching across the steering wheel, seats, armrest, dashboard, and door pads. Yellow ‘Duster’ branding on the dashboard further distinguishes the Indian version, and reinforces the Duster brand. 

    2026 Renault Duster
    New Renault Duster
     

    Renault has also added faux carbon-fibre inserts, satin silver trim and two-tone leatherette upholstery in the India-spec SUV, giving it a noticeably more premium look and feel than the global model. 

    Another significant difference is the dashboard layout. The India-spec model adopts a driver-oriented dashboard and centre console. Even the AC vents are designed differently in the India-spec Duster. That being said, Renault has not tweaked the layout of the lower centre console. 

    Overall, the feel of the India-spec model is on the more premium side, and also a sporty theme to it. 

    Brownie points for: 

    We appreciate Renault providing nice physical buttons for AC controls and other essential functions. 

    Features

    Renault has also added some extra features on the India-spec version of the Duster, thereby helping it compete in a segment where SUVs are loaded with features. 

    2026 Renault Duster
    2025 Renault Duster
     

    Both models get a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. However, the India-spec Duster comes with Renault’s latest system that supports built-in Google apps as well.

    Higher variants in India also get a larger 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, while global models and lower Indian trims feature a smaller 7-inch unit.

    Other features that you get to see on the Indian Duster include a panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control with an air filter, and multi-colour ambient lighting 

    Both versions offer strong safety credentials, including six airbags, ESC, ISOFIX mounts, and a 360-degree camera. However, the India-spec Duster stands out by offering an enhanced suite of ADAS features. 

    Powertrain 

    Renault has taken a market-specific approach with the Duster’s engine lineup.

    Global markets such as Australia and South Africa offer a 1.2-litre three-cylinder hybrid setup. In foreign-spec models, you also get a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine, a 1-litre LPG option, and a 1.6-litre unit with strong hybrid. To know more about the specs of these engines, head over to this story

    In India, we get three engine options, including a strong-hybrid version as well. Here’s a closer look at the numbers: 

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.3-litre turbo petrol with mild-hybrid

    1.8-litre strong hybrid 

    Power

    100 PS 

    163 PS

    TBA 

    Torque 

    160 Nm

    280 Nm

    TBA

    Transmission 

    6-speed manual

    6-speed manual, 6-speed DCT

    8-speed DHT

    One major difference is that Duster models abroad also get an all-wheel drive option, which the India-spec model misses out on. 

    Price And Rivals 

    The India-spec Duster is expected to be priced from around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), and compete with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Victoris, and Tata Sierra.

    To know more about the India-spec model, head over to our in-depth report on the Duster’s reveal in India.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Renault Duster

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    2026 Renault Duster: India-Spec Vs Global-Spec Model Compared
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience