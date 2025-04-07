2025 Skoda Kodiaq Exterior And Interior Design Teased Ahead Of Its India Launch

While the teaser showcases the exterior and interior design elements of the upcoming Kodiaq, its powertrain option is yet to be revealed by the Czech carmaker

After being teased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq was teased recently on the carmaker’s social media handles. The teaser revealed some exterior and interior design elements of the upcoming Skoda SUV and has hinted towards the imminent launch of the facelifted Kodiaq.

Let us take a look at everything that could be spotted in the teaser video:

What Could Be Spotted?

As mentioned earlier, the teaser showcases some design elements of the 2025 Kodiaq, including the split LED headlight design and the iconic Skoda ‘butterfly’ grille. The grille is surrounded by chrome elements and features certain lighting elements.

The side profile showcases dual-tone alloy wheels which have an aerodynamic design and are identical to the model showcased at the Auto Expo 2025. A panoramic sunroof and C-shaped connected LED tail lights can also be spotted in the teaser.

The interior design was also teased featuring a brown leatherette seat upholstery with perforations. The dashboard has a layered design and features a 2-spoke steering wheel, also seen on the Skoda Kushaq, Slavia and Kylaq along with a huge 13-inch freestanding touchscreen. It even features a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and multi-colour ambient lighting.

Other features onboard the upcoming Kodiaq will include a wireless phone charger, powered and ventilated front seats, multi-zone auto AC and an optional heads-up-display (HUD). Its safety suite is expected to be equipped with multiple airbags, 360-degree camera and some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features.

Expected Powertrain Options

The powertrain options of the India-spec 2025 Skoda Kodiaq is yet to be revealed by the Czech carmaker. However, the global-spec model comes with the following options:

Parameters 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol mild-hybrid 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol plug-in hybrid 2-litre turbo-petrol 2-litre diesel Power 150 PS 204 PS 204 PS/ 265 PS 150 PS/ 193 PS Transmission 7-speed DCT 6-speed DCT 7-speed DCT 7-speed DCT Drivetrain* FWD FWD FWD / AWD FWD / AWD

*FWD - Front-wheel drive / AWD - All-wheel drive

That said, the outgoing Kodiaq came with a 190 PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, which is expected to be carried over to the upcoming Skoda SUV in a more powerful 204 PS / 320 Nm avatar.

In the near future, we might see a return of the diesel mill too.

Expected Price And Rivals

The Skoda Kodiaq is expected to be priced at Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India) and will lock horns with the MG Gloster, Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian and also the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan and MG Majestor.

