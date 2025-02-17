All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register
English | हिंदी

2025 Renault Kiger And Renault Triber Launched, Prices Start From Rs 6.1 Lakh

Modified On Feb 17, 2025 04:41 PM By Kartik for Renault Kiger

  • 9.6K Views
  • Write a comment

While no changes have been made to the design, Renault has introduced more features in the lower variants to make them more value for money

  • MY 2025 Renault Kiger and Triber get more features in lower-end variants. 

  • Power windows and central locking have been made standard in both cars.

  • 8-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay now available in one-above-base RXL variant. 

  • RXT (O) variant gets flex wheels in both models. 

  • Engines have been made E20 compliant in both cars. 

  • The Renault Kiger sub-4m SUV is priced between Rs 6.1 lakh and 10.1 lakh 

  • The Renault Triber MPV is priced between Rs 6.1 lakh and Rs 8.75 lakh 

Renault has launched the MY2025 Triber and Kiger in India with prices starting from Rs 6.1 lakh for both models. The updates include a feature rejig across variants, making some niceties available in lower variants in both models. Also, the engines in both models have now been made E20 compliant. Here is a quick overview of the Renault Triber and Renaut Kiger and what's new across the variants. 

2025 Renault Kiger And Triber: Variant Wise Prices 

Renault Kiger 

Variant 

NA Petrol Manual 

NA Petrol AMT 

Turbo Manual 

Turbo CVT

RXE

Rs 6.1 lakh 

-

-

-

RXL

Rs 6.85 lakh 

Rs 7.35 lakh 

-

-

RXT Plus 

Rs 8 lakh 

Rs 8.5 lakh 

-

Rs 10 lakh 

RXZ 

Rs 8.8 lakh 

-

Rs 10 lakh 

Rs 11 lakh 

Renault Triber 

Variant 

Manual 

AMT 

RXE

Rs 6.1 lakh 

-

RXL 

Rs 7 lakh 

-

RXT 

Rs 7.8 lakh

-

RXZ 

Rs 8.23 lakh 

Rs 8.75 lakh 

Also Check Out: 2025 Audi RS Q8 Launched In India At Rs 2.49 Crore

Renault Kiger And Triber: What Are The Changes?

While both cars don’t get any changes to the design, the main highlight is that the features have been rejigged and have been made more accessible than before. Here are all the details:

  • Renault is now offering the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay from the one above base RXL variant.

  • Central locking doors and all four powered windows are now made available standard across all variants for both cars. 

  • RXT variants in both models now get 15-inch hyperstyle steel wheels that mimic the design of alloys. 

  • Remote engine start has now been introduced in the top-end Renault Kiger RXZ with the turbo-petrol engine. 

Apart from these tweaks, no other changes have been made to both model’s features list. 

Renault Kiger And Triber: Engine Option Explained  

The engine options on both the Kiger and Triber have now been made E20 compliant. The technical speciations of those are as follows: 

Engine 

Renault Kiger And Triber 1-litre N/A petrol 

Renault Kiger 1-litre turbo petrol 

Power 

72 PS

100 PS 

Torque 

96 Nm

Up to 160 Nm

Transmission 

5-speed MT/AMT 

5-speed MT / CVT

N/A - Naturally aspirated

CVT - Continuously variable transmission

AMT - Automated manual transmission

While both Triber and Kiger come with a 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, the Kiger can additionally be had with a more powerful 1-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Rivals 

Renault Triber Rvials

The Renault Kiger belongs to the heavily contested sub-4m SUV segment where it goes against the likes of the Nissan Magnite, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO and Tata Nexon. It also rivals other models such as the Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter, Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor

Renault Kiger Rivals

The Renault Triber, on the other hand, does not have any direct rivals but can be considered a 7-seater alternative to the likes of the Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Was this article helpful ?

Write your Comment on Renault Kiger

1 comment
1
S
saga koti bala sai teja
Feb 17, 2025, 9:03:13 PM

Triber RXL also would provide sharkfin antenna, steering mounted controls and roof rails same like Kiger RXL. Is there any improvement in terms of safety.

Read More...
    Reply
    Write a Reply

    Explore similar cars

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    *Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    2025 Renault Kiger And Renault Triber Launched, Prices Start From Rs 6.1 Lakh
    space Image
    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience