2025 Renault Kiger And Renault Triber Launched, Prices Start From Rs 6.1 Lakh

While no changes have been made to the design, Renault has introduced more features in the lower variants to make them more value for money

MY 2025 Renault Kiger and Triber get more features in lower-end variants.

Power windows and central locking have been made standard in both cars.

8-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay now available in one-above-base RXL variant.

RXT (O) variant gets flex wheels in both models.

Engines have been made E20 compliant in both cars.

The Renault Kiger sub-4m SUV is priced between Rs 6.1 lakh and 10.1 lakh

The Renault Triber MPV is priced between Rs 6.1 lakh and Rs 8.75 lakh

Renault has launched the MY2025 Triber and Kiger in India with prices starting from Rs 6.1 lakh for both models. The updates include a feature rejig across variants, making some niceties available in lower variants in both models. Also, the engines in both models have now been made E20 compliant. Here is a quick overview of the Renault Triber and Renaut Kiger and what's new across the variants.

2025 Renault Kiger And Triber: Variant Wise Prices

Renault Kiger Variant NA Petrol Manual NA Petrol AMT Turbo Manual Turbo CVT RXE Rs 6.1 lakh - - - RXL Rs 6.85 lakh Rs 7.35 lakh - - RXT Plus Rs 8 lakh Rs 8.5 lakh - Rs 10 lakh RXZ Rs 8.8 lakh - Rs 10 lakh Rs 11 lakh

Renault Triber Variant Manual AMT RXE Rs 6.1 lakh - RXL Rs 7 lakh - RXT Rs 7.8 lakh - RXZ Rs 8.23 lakh Rs 8.75 lakh

Renault Kiger And Triber: What Are The Changes?

While both cars don’t get any changes to the design, the main highlight is that the features have been rejigged and have been made more accessible than before. Here are all the details:

Renault is now offering the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay from the one above base RXL variant.

Central locking doors and all four powered windows are now made available standard across all variants for both cars.

RXT variants in both models now get 15-inch hyperstyle steel wheels that mimic the design of alloys.

Remote engine start has now been introduced in the top-end Renault Kiger RXZ with the turbo-petrol engine.

Apart from these tweaks, no other changes have been made to both model’s features list.

Renault Kiger And Triber: Engine Option Explained

The engine options on both the Kiger and Triber have now been made E20 compliant. The technical speciations of those are as follows:

Engine Renault Kiger And Triber 1-litre N/A petrol Renault Kiger 1-litre turbo petrol Power 72 PS 100 PS Torque 96 Nm Up to 160 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/AMT 5-speed MT / CVT

N/A - Naturally aspirated

CVT - Continuously variable transmission

AMT - Automated manual transmission

While both Triber and Kiger come with a 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, the Kiger can additionally be had with a more powerful 1-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Rivals

The Renault Kiger belongs to the heavily contested sub-4m SUV segment where it goes against the likes of the Nissan Magnite, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO and Tata Nexon. It also rivals other models such as the Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter, Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor.

The Renault Triber, on the other hand, does not have any direct rivals but can be considered a 7-seater alternative to the likes of the Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

