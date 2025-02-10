2025 MG Astor vs Maruti Grand Vitara: Specification Compared

The 2025 MG Astor and Maruti Grand Vitara share a raft of common things but they are completely different when it comes to few essential parts

Morris Garages, famously known as MG, recently launched the 2025 Astor in India, adding a few standard features to its low- and mid-spec variants as a part of the model year update. However, the compact SUV is no longer available with a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine. The 2025 Astor takes on the Maruti Grand Vitara — one the most sought-after models in its segment. It offers a wide variety of engine options, two drivetrain choices. Here we find out how these two models stack up against each other.

Dimensions

2025 MG Astor Maruti Grand Vitara Difference Length 4,323 mm 4,345 mm + 22 mm Width 1,809 mm 1,795 mm (-) 14 mm Height 1,650 mm 1,645 mm (-) 5 mm Wheelbase 2,585 mm 2,600 mm + 15 mm

Overall, there is not a night and day difference between the two SUVs when it comes to dimensions. However, the Grand Vitara is slightly longer than the Astor, plus it features an additional wheelbase of 15 mm. On the flip side, the Astor is marginally wider and taller than its counterpart.

Powertrain options

2025 MG Astor Maruti Grand Vitara Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol 1.5-litre strong-hybid petrol 1.5-litre petrol+CNG Power output 110 PS 103 PS 92.45 PS (111.56 PS combined) 88 PS Torque output 144 Nm 136.8 Nm 122 Nm 121.5 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / CVT 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT e-CVT 5-speed MT Drivetrain FWD FWD / AWD FWD FWD

*MT = Manual Transmission, AT = Automatic Transmission, CVT = Continuously Variable Transmission, FWD = Front-wheel-drive, and AWD = All-wheel-drive

Since the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine is no longer available with the MG Astor, it is left with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit, which makes 7 PS more power and 7 Nm of higher torque output than the 1.5-litre petrol motor of the Grand Vitara. On a positive side, this engine of the Maruti’s offering can be had with an optional all-wheel-drive system. In addition, it is available in CNG version paired with a manual gearbox.

The Grand Vitara also comes with another (identical to the one found on the Toyota Hyryder) self-charging hybrid powertrain option: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine linked to a small battery pack and an electric motor. This makes a combined power output of 111.56 PS. Above all, it claims to return a mileage of 27.97 kmpl. Plus, users can drive it on an electric-only model for a brief period of time.

Features

2025 MG Astor Maruti Grand Vitara Exterior Auto LED projector headlights

Follow-me-home headlights

LED DRLs

LED taillights

Shark fin antenna

17-inch alloy wheels Auto LED headlights

Follow-me-home headlights

LED DRLs

Fog lights with cornering function

LED taillights

Shark fin antenna

17-inch alloy wheels Interior Dual-tone or black interior theme (depending on the variant)

Leather upholstery

Leather trim for dashboard, doors, armrest, and centre console

Front armrest with storage

Rear-seat armrest with cup holders

LED reading lamps (front and rear)



60:40 rear seat split

Three rear-seat headrests

Tilt steering adjustment Dual-tone or black interior theme (depending on the variant)

Interior lighting on doors and dashboard

Footwell lights

Leatherette upholstery

Soft touch trim for dashboard

Front sliding armrest with storage

Rear-seat armrest with cup holders



Vanity mirrors with lamps

60:40 rear seat split with reclining function

Tilt and telescopic steering adjustment Comfort and convenience 7-inch digital instrument cluster

Front seat ventilation

USB ports (front and rear)

Engine start/stop switch

Digital key with sharing function

OTA updates

Panoramic sunroof

Cruise control

6-way powered driver seat

Wireless phone charger

PM 2.5 in-cabin air filter

Auto-dimming IRVM 7-inch digital instrument cluster

Heads-up display

support

Front seat ventilation

USB ports (front and rear)

Engine start/stop switch

Terrain mode selector (all-wheel-drive-only)

Voice assistant

Paddle shifters

Panoramic sunroof

Cruise control

Wireless phone charger

PM 2.5 in-cabin air filter

Auto-dimming IRVM Infotainment 10.1-inch touchscreen

Connected car tech

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Voice assistant with Hinglish commands

4 speakers + 2 tweeters 9-inch touchscreen

Connected car tech

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

4 speakers + 2 tweeters Safety Up to 6 airbags

Electronic stability programme (ESP)

Hill hold assist

Hill descent control

Brake assist

ABS with EBD

All-wheel disc brakes

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

360-degree camera

TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system)

Rear parking sensors

Emergency stop signal

ISOFIX child seat

ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) Up to 6 airbags

Electronic stability programme (ESP)

Hill hold assist

Hill descent control

Brake assist

ABS with EBD

All-wheel disc brakes

360-degree camera

TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system)

Rear parking sensors

ISOFIX child seat

The Astor and Grand Vitara come with LED headlights but the latter has a pair of projector units. Also on offer is auto headlights and follow-me-home functions. However, the Astor also comes with heated ORVMs.

The interior of both the offerings can be had in either a dual-tone or black theme. Plus, there are front and rear armrests, 60:40 rear seat split, and PM 2.5 filter. The Astor also gets LED reading lamps, while the Grand Vitara has interior mood lighting, tilt and telescopic steering adjustment, and a rear seat reclining function.

Both compact SUVs share some common features, such as fully digital displays, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, 6 speakers, connected car tech, and auto-dimming IRVM to name a few. However, the Astor additionally gets a 6-way powered driver’s seat, OTA updates, and a tad larger infotainment, while the Grand Vitara offers a heads-up display and paddle shifters.

Neither of them come equipped with 6 airbags as standard. But the Astor features Level 2 ADAS and an electronic parking brake. Remaining safety equipment is common otherwise.

Prices

Models Price 2025 MG Astor Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 17.56 lakh Maruti Grand Vitara Rs 11.19 lakh to Rs 20.09 lakh

Prices are ex-showroom

The base variant of the 2025 MG Astor is noticeably more affordable than the base-spec Maruti Grand Vitara. Notably, even though the prices of their entry-level variants are similar to other compact SUVs in the market, both the SUVs do not offer six airbags as standard across the board. That said, the cost of top-spec variants of the Astor and Grand Vitara are poles apart, in fact, the range-topping variant of Maruti’s SUV is dearer by Rs 2.53 lakh. The difference is due the discontinuation of the 140 PS 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine from the Astor’s lineup.

Verdict

All in all, the 2025 MG Astor and Maruti Grand Vitara have a similar starting price but they are at opposite extremes when it comes to pricing of the top-spec variants. The flip side of these SUVs are features and they are also similar in safety equipment barring a couple of advanced features. The Astor and Grand Vitara are widely separated in terms of powertrain options with the latter being offered in two three distinct engine options, including a strong-hybrid version. This can deliver a surprising fuel economy thanks to its self-charging hybrid tech. But this comes with a premium. Whereas, the Astor has left with only a single petrol engine.

The bottom line is that both compact SUVs are neck and neck when it comes to features and safety but are worlds apart in pricing and choices of powertrain. While the Astor has had a turbulent time in the market, the Grand Vitara is one of the highest-selling models in the country. The pick between the two SUVs boils down to a few things, design, interior, features, powertrain, and more importantly on-road cost.

What would you choose between the two? Share your thoughts in the comments.

