2025 MG Astor vs Maruti Grand Vitara: Specification Compared

Modified On Feb 10, 2025 04:47 PM By Gajanan for MG Astor

The 2025 MG Astor and Maruti Grand Vitara share a raft of common things but they are completely different when it comes to few essential parts

Morris Garages, famously known as MG, recently launched the 2025 Astor in India, adding a few standard features to its low- and mid-spec variants as a part of the model year update. However, the compact SUV is no longer available with a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine. The 2025 Astor takes on the Maruti Grand Vitara — one the most sought-after models in its segment. It offers a wide variety of engine options, two drivetrain choices. Here we find out how these two models stack up against each other.

Dimensions

2025 MG Astor

 

2025 MG Astor

Maruti Grand Vitara

Difference

Length

4,323 mm

4,345 mm

+ 22 mm

Width

1,809 mm

1,795 mm

(-) 14 mm

Height

1,650 mm

1,645 mm

(-) 5 mm

Wheelbase

2,585 mm

2,600 mm

+ 15 mm

Overall, there is not a night and day difference between the two SUVs when it comes to dimensions. However, the Grand Vitara is slightly longer than the Astor, plus it features an additional wheelbase of 15 mm. On the flip side, the Astor is marginally wider and taller than its counterpart.

Powertrain options

Maruti Grand Vitara

 

2025 MG Astor

Maruti Grand Vitara

Engine

1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 

1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol

1.5-litre strong-hybid petrol

1.5-litre petrol+CNG 

Power output

110 PS

103 PS

92.45 PS (111.56 PS combined)

88 PS

Torque output

144 Nm

136.8 Nm

122 Nm

121.5 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT / CVT

5-speed MT / 6-speed AT

e-CVT

5-speed MT

Drivetrain

FWD

FWD / AWD

FWD

FWD

*MT = Manual Transmission, AT = Automatic Transmission, CVT = Continuously Variable Transmission, FWD = Front-wheel-drive, and AWD = All-wheel-drive

Since the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine is no longer available with the MG Astor, it is left with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit, which makes 7 PS more power and 7 Nm of higher torque output than the 1.5-litre petrol motor of the Grand Vitara. On a positive side, this engine of the Maruti’s offering can be had with an optional all-wheel-drive system. In addition, it is available in CNG version paired with a manual gearbox.

The Grand Vitara also comes with another (identical to the one found on the Toyota Hyryder) self-charging hybrid powertrain option: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine linked to a small battery pack and an electric motor. This makes a combined power output of 111.56 PS. Above all, it claims to return a mileage of 27.97 kmpl. Plus, users can drive it on an electric-only model for a brief period of time.

Features

2025 MG Astor interior

 

2025 MG Astor

Maruti Grand Vitara

Exterior

  • Auto LED projector headlights

  • Follow-me-home headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • LED taillights

  • Shark fin antenna

  • 17-inch alloy wheels

  • Auto LED headlights

  • Follow-me-home headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • Fog lights with cornering function

  • LED taillights

  • Shark fin antenna

  • 17-inch alloy wheels

Interior

  • Dual-tone or black interior theme (depending on the variant)

  • Leather upholstery

  • Leather trim for dashboard, doors, armrest, and centre console

  • Front armrest with storage

  • Rear-seat armrest with cup holders

  • LED reading lamps (front and rear)

  •  

  • 60:40 rear seat split

  • Three rear-seat headrests

  • Tilt steering adjustment

  • Dual-tone or black interior theme (depending on the variant)

  • Interior lighting on doors and dashboard

  • Footwell lights

  • Leatherette upholstery

  • Soft touch trim for dashboard

  • Front sliding armrest with storage

  • Rear-seat armrest with cup holders

  •  

  • Vanity mirrors with lamps

  • 60:40 rear seat split with reclining function

  • Tilt and telescopic steering adjustment

Comfort and convenience

  • 7-inch digital instrument cluster

  • Front seat ventilation

  • USB ports (front and rear)

  • Engine start/stop switch

  • Digital key with sharing function

  • OTA updates

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Cruise control

  • 6-way powered driver seat

  • Wireless phone charger

  • PM 2.5 in-cabin air filter

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • 7-inch digital instrument cluster

  • Heads-up display

  • support

  • Front seat ventilation

  • USB ports (front and rear)

  • Engine start/stop switch

  • Terrain mode selector (all-wheel-drive-only)

  • Voice assistant

  • Paddle shifters

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Cruise control

  • Wireless phone charger

  • PM 2.5 in-cabin air filter

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

Infotainment

  • 10.1-inch touchscreen

  • Connected car tech

  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

  • Voice assistant with Hinglish commands

  • 4 speakers + 2 tweeters

  • 9-inch touchscreen

  • Connected car tech

  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

  • 4 speakers + 2 tweeters

Safety

  • Up to 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability programme (ESP)

  • Hill hold assist

  • Hill descent control

  • Brake assist

  • ABS with EBD

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

  • 360-degree camera

  • TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system)

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Emergency stop signal

  • ISOFIX child seat

  • ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems)

  • Up to 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability programme (ESP)

  • Hill hold assist

  • Hill descent control

  • Brake assist

  • ABS with EBD

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • 360-degree camera

  • TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system)

  • Rear parking sensors

  • ISOFIX child seat

Maruti Grand Vitara interior

  • The Astor and Grand Vitara come with LED headlights but the latter has a pair of projector units. Also on offer is auto headlights and follow-me-home functions. However, the Astor also comes with heated ORVMs.

  • The interior of both the offerings can be had in either a dual-tone or black theme. Plus, there are front and rear armrests, 60:40 rear seat split, and PM 2.5 filter. The Astor also gets LED reading lamps, while the Grand Vitara has interior mood lighting, tilt and telescopic steering adjustment, and a rear seat reclining function.

  • Both compact SUVs share some common features, such as fully digital displays, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, 6 speakers, connected car tech, and auto-dimming IRVM to name a few. However, the Astor additionally gets a 6-way powered driver’s seat, OTA updates, and a tad larger infotainment, while the Grand Vitara offers a heads-up display and paddle shifters.

  • Neither of them come equipped with 6 airbags as standard. But the Astor features Level 2 ADAS and an electronic parking brake. Remaining safety equipment is common otherwise. 

Prices

MG Astor 2025

Models

Price

2025 MG Astor

Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 17.56 lakh

Maruti Grand Vitara

Rs 11.19 lakh to Rs 20.09 lakh

Prices are ex-showroom

The base variant of the 2025 MG Astor is noticeably more affordable than the base-spec Maruti Grand Vitara. Notably, even though the prices of their entry-level variants are similar to other compact SUVs in the market, both the SUVs do not offer six airbags as standard across the board. That said, the cost of top-spec variants of the Astor and Grand Vitara are poles apart, in fact, the range-topping variant of Maruti’s SUV is dearer by Rs 2.53 lakh. The difference is due the discontinuation of the 140 PS 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine from the Astor’s lineup.

Verdict

Maruti Grand Vitara

All in all, the 2025 MG Astor and Maruti Grand Vitara have a similar starting price but they are at opposite extremes when it comes to pricing of the top-spec variants. The flip side of these SUVs are features and they are also similar in safety equipment barring a couple of advanced features. The Astor and Grand Vitara are widely separated in terms of powertrain options with the latter being offered in two three distinct engine options, including a strong-hybrid version. This can deliver a surprising fuel economy thanks to its self-charging hybrid tech. But this comes with a premium. Whereas, the Astor has left with only a single petrol engine.

The bottom line is that both compact SUVs are neck and neck when it comes to features and safety but are worlds apart in pricing and choices of powertrain. While the Astor has had a turbulent time in the market, the Grand Vitara is one of the highest-selling models in the country. The pick between the two SUVs boils down to a few things, design, interior, features, powertrain, and more importantly on-road cost.

What would you choose between the two? Share your thoughts in the comments.

