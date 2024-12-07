All
Toyota Innova Hycross Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 36,000, Now Starts From Rs 19.94 Lakh

Published On Dec 07, 2024 10:00 AM By Rohit for Toyota Innova Hycross

The maximum price hike of Rs 36,000 is applicable to the higher-spec ZX and ZX (O) hybrid variants

Toyota Innova Hycross prices hiked

  • Toyota has increased prices of the regular variants by Rs 17,000.

  • Price hike of the hybrid variants ranges between Rs 34,000 and Rs 36,000.

  • The Innova Hycross now costs from Rs 19.94 lakh to Rs 31.34 lakh.

  • Offered with two engine options, including a strong-hybrid setup.

The Toyota Innova Hycross has been one of the most popular MPVs in our market since its introduction in late 2022. Toyota has now silently raised the prices of the Innova Hycross across its entire lineup but has not cited any reason behind the move.

Updated Variant-wise Prices

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

GX 7-seater/ GX 8-seater

Rs 19.77 lakh/ Rs 19.82 lakh

Rs 19.94 lakh/ Rs 19.99 lakh

+Rs 17,000

GX (O) 7-seater/ GX (O) 8-seater

Rs 21.13 lakh/ Rs 20.99 lakh

Rs 21.30 lakh/ Rs 21.16 lakh

+Rs 17,000

VX 7-seater hybrid / VX 8-seater hybrid

Rs 25.97 lakh/ Rs 26.02 lakh

Rs 26.31 lakh/ Rs 26.36 lakh

+Rs 34,000

VX (O) 7-seater hybrid / VX (O) 8-seater hybrid

Rs 27.94 lakh/ Rs 27.99 lakh

Rs 28.29 lakh/ Rs 28.34 lakh

+Rs 35,000

ZX hybrid

Rs 30.34 lakh

Rs 30.70 lakh

+Rs 36,000

ZX (O) hybrid

Rs 30.98 lakh

Rs 31.34 lakh

+Rs 36,000

  Prices of the regular variants of the Innova Hycross have been increased by Rs 17,000.

  Toyota has hiked prices of the hybrid variants by up to Rs 36,000.

Toyota Innova Hycross Powertrains

Toyota offers the Innova Hycross with two powertrains:

Toyota Innova Hycross strong-hybrid powertrain

Specification

Toyota Innova Hycross (Petrol)

Toyota Innova Hycross (Hybrid)

Engine

2-litre naturally aspirated

2-litre strong-hybrid

Power

174 PS

186 PS (combined)

Torque

209 Nm

187 Nm (combined)

Transmission

CVT

e-CVT

The MPV, with its strong-hybrid setup, has a claimed mileage of 21.1 kmpl. Toyota offers the new Innova Hycross with front-wheel-drive (FWD). For those interested in a diesel-powered rear-wheel-drive Toyota MPV, the Innova Crysta is still available for purchase.

Toyota Innova Hycross Rivals

Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid

The Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid doesn’t have any direct rivals as yet, except for the Maruti Invicto. It acts as a premium alternative to the Kia Carens and Toyota Innova Crysta.

