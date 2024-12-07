Toyota Innova Hycross Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 36,000, Now Starts From Rs 19.94 Lakh

Published On Dec 07, 2024 10:00 AM By Rohit for Toyota Innova Hycross

The maximum price hike of Rs 36,000 is applicable to the higher-spec ZX and ZX (O) hybrid variants

Toyota has increased prices of the regular variants by Rs 17,000.

Price hike of the hybrid variants ranges between Rs 34,000 and Rs 36,000.

The Innova Hycross now costs from Rs 19.94 lakh to Rs 31.34 lakh.

Offered with two engine options, including a strong-hybrid setup.

The Toyota Innova Hycross has been one of the most popular MPVs in our market since its introduction in late 2022. Toyota has now silently raised the prices of the Innova Hycross across its entire lineup but has not cited any reason behind the move.

Updated Variant-wise Prices

Variant Old Price New Price Difference GX 7-seater/ GX 8-seater Rs 19.77 lakh/ Rs 19.82 lakh Rs 19.94 lakh/ Rs 19.99 lakh +Rs 17,000 GX (O) 7-seater/ GX (O) 8-seater Rs 21.13 lakh/ Rs 20.99 lakh Rs 21.30 lakh/ Rs 21.16 lakh +Rs 17,000 VX 7-seater hybrid / VX 8-seater hybrid Rs 25.97 lakh/ Rs 26.02 lakh Rs 26.31 lakh/ Rs 26.36 lakh +Rs 34,000 VX (O) 7-seater hybrid / VX (O) 8-seater hybrid Rs 27.94 lakh/ Rs 27.99 lakh Rs 28.29 lakh/ Rs 28.34 lakh +Rs 35,000 ZX hybrid Rs 30.34 lakh Rs 30.70 lakh +Rs 36,000 ZX (O) hybrid Rs 30.98 lakh Rs 31.34 lakh +Rs 36,000

Prices of the regular variants of the Innova Hycross have been increased by Rs 17,000.

Toyota has hiked prices of the hybrid variants by up to Rs 36,000.

Toyota Innova Hycross Powertrains

Toyota offers the Innova Hycross with two powertrains:

Specification Toyota Innova Hycross (Petrol) Toyota Innova Hycross (Hybrid) Engine 2-litre naturally aspirated 2-litre strong-hybrid Power 174 PS 186 PS (combined) Torque 209 Nm 187 Nm (combined) Transmission CVT e-CVT

The MPV, with its strong-hybrid setup, has a claimed mileage of 21.1 kmpl. Toyota offers the new Innova Hycross with front-wheel-drive (FWD). For those interested in a diesel-powered rear-wheel-drive Toyota MPV, the Innova Crysta is still available for purchase.

Toyota Innova Hycross Rivals

The Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid doesn’t have any direct rivals as yet, except for the Maruti Invicto. It acts as a premium alternative to the Kia Carens and Toyota Innova Crysta.

