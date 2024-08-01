Modified On Aug 01, 2024 07:22 PM By Shreyash for Nissan X-Trail

Unlike all other SUVs here, the Nissan X-Trail is being sold in India though CBU (completely built-up unit) route

The Nissan X-Trail has finally returned to the Indian market, now in its fourth-generation version, and is now the only other product in Nissan India’s portfolio alongside the Magnite. The X-Trail is a full-size SUV which takes on the likes of the Skoda Kodiaq and Jeep Meridian. Let’s see how the Nissan X-Trail fares against its rivals in terms of pricing.

Price Talk

Nissan X-Trail Skoda Kodiaq Jeep Meridian Limited (O) 2WD MT - Rs 33.77 lakh Limited (O) 2WD AT - Rs 35.69 lakh Overland 2WD AT- Rs 37.14 lakh Limited (O) 4WD AT - Rs 38.38 lakh L&K AT - Rs 39.99 lakh Overland 4WD- AT Rs 39.83 lakh X-Trail - Rs 49.92 lakh

Prices are ex-showroom

Key Takeaways

The Nissan X-Trail is almost Rs 10 lakh more expensive than the Skoda Kodiaq. Both X-Trail and Kodiaq are being sold in a single fully loaded trim, with the former as CBU and the latter as CKD (completely knocked down) product.

The Jeep Meridian on other hand is being offered in two broad variants: Limited (O) and Overland. The top-spec 4WD Overland variant of the Meridian is more than Rs 10 lakh cheaper than the Nissan SUV.

The Nissan X-Trail here is only available with a front-wheel-drive drivetrain (FWD), whereas the Kodiaq and Meridian get all-wheel-drive (AWD) and 4-wheel-drive (4WD) systems, respectively.

The X-Trail here uses a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a 12V mild-hybrid setup. This engine generates 163 PS and 300 Nm, and comes mated to a CVT automatic gearbox.

Skoda SUV here gets a larger 2-litre turbo-petrol engine (190 PS / 320 Nm). The power is sent to all four wheels via a 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission (DCT).

Jeep SUV here uses a 2-litre diesel engine which generates 170 PS and 350 Nm. It is available with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission (AT).

The X-Trail gets amenities like an 8-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch fully digital driver’s display, a dual-zone AC, and a panoramic sunroof. However it misses out on important features like ventilated front seats, leatherette upholstery, powered front seats, and ambient lighting. These features are offered with both Kodiaq and Meridian.

Jeep’s 3-row SUV in fact gets a bigger 10.1-inch infotainment screen, however the Kodiaq still gets an 8-inch unit. In all three SUVs, their infotainment system supports wireless Android Auto And Apple CarPlay.

Safety-wise, the X-Trail gets 7 airbags, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, rain-sensing wipers, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera.

Jeep has also equipped the Meridian with safety features such as 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an electronic parking brake, and a 360-degree camera.

The Kodiaq here gets 9 airbags, while also offering ESC, TPMS, and a 360-degree camera.

Having said that, none of these SUVs come with advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features.

Note: The Nissan X-Trail is sold as a completely imported model in India, hence it has a higher asking price. The X-Trail is even more expensive than MG Gloster and regular variants of the Toyota Fortuner.

