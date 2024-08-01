2024 Nissan X-Trail vs Rivals: Price Talk
Modified On Aug 01, 2024 07:22 PM By Shreyash for Nissan X-Trail
Unlike all other SUVs here, the Nissan X-Trail is being sold in India though CBU (completely built-up unit) route
The Nissan X-Trail has finally returned to the Indian market, now in its fourth-generation version, and is now the only other product in Nissan India’s portfolio alongside the Magnite. The X-Trail is a full-size SUV which takes on the likes of the Skoda Kodiaq and Jeep Meridian. Let’s see how the Nissan X-Trail fares against its rivals in terms of pricing.
Price Talk
Nissan X-Trail
Skoda Kodiaq
Jeep Meridian
Limited (O) 2WD MT - Rs 33.77 lakh
Limited (O) 2WD AT - Rs 35.69 lakh
Overland 2WD AT- Rs 37.14 lakh
Limited (O) 4WD AT - Rs 38.38 lakh
L&K AT - Rs 39.99 lakh
Overland 4WD- AT Rs 39.83 lakh
X-Trail - Rs 49.92 lakh
Prices are ex-showroom
Key Takeaways
-
The Nissan X-Trail is almost Rs 10 lakh more expensive than the Skoda Kodiaq. Both X-Trail and Kodiaq are being sold in a single fully loaded trim, with the former as CBU and the latter as CKD (completely knocked down) product.
-
The Jeep Meridian on other hand is being offered in two broad variants: Limited (O) and Overland. The top-spec 4WD Overland variant of the Meridian is more than Rs 10 lakh cheaper than the Nissan SUV.
-
The Nissan X-Trail here is only available with a front-wheel-drive drivetrain (FWD), whereas the Kodiaq and Meridian get all-wheel-drive (AWD) and 4-wheel-drive (4WD) systems, respectively.
-
The X-Trail here uses a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a 12V mild-hybrid setup. This engine generates 163 PS and 300 Nm, and comes mated to a CVT automatic gearbox.
-
Skoda SUV here gets a larger 2-litre turbo-petrol engine (190 PS / 320 Nm). The power is sent to all four wheels via a 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission (DCT).
-
Jeep SUV here uses a 2-litre diesel engine which generates 170 PS and 350 Nm. It is available with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission (AT).
-
The X-Trail gets amenities like an 8-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch fully digital driver’s display, a dual-zone AC, and a panoramic sunroof. However it misses out on important features like ventilated front seats, leatherette upholstery, powered front seats, and ambient lighting. These features are offered with both Kodiaq and Meridian.
-
Jeep’s 3-row SUV in fact gets a bigger 10.1-inch infotainment screen, however the Kodiaq still gets an 8-inch unit. In all three SUVs, their infotainment system supports wireless Android Auto And Apple CarPlay.
-
Safety-wise, the X-Trail gets 7 airbags, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, rain-sensing wipers, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera.
-
Jeep has also equipped the Meridian with safety features such as 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an electronic parking brake, and a 360-degree camera.
-
The Kodiaq here gets 9 airbags, while also offering ESC, TPMS, and a 360-degree camera.
-
Having said that, none of these SUVs come with advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features.
Note: The Nissan X-Trail is sold as a completely imported model in India, hence it has a higher asking price. The X-Trail is even more expensive than MG Gloster and regular variants of the Toyota Fortuner.
